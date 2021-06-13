Estate Planning: Current POAs vs. springing POAs
Q: I want to give my son power of attorney but I don’t want him to be able to do things right now. What is the best way to do this?. A: Powers of Attorney (POA) come in a lot of different forms. They can be general durable POAs which grant a great deal of authority. They can also be tailored to address a specific event or transaction. For example, you can execute a limited POA that grants the Attorney-In-Fact (AIF) authority to sign at a closing on a home and nothing more.www.nwitimes.com