Leicester brought Manchester United’s record away run to a crashing end as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men collapsed during a chaotic end to a thrilling clash.Both sides were looking to return from the international break with a bang after recent struggles, with the visitors higher in the Premier League but under more intense scrutiny.That focus will only increase after Leicester won 4-2 at a rocking King Power Stadium where Jamie Vardy and substitute Patson Daka scored late to condemn United to a first away league defeat since January 2020.The end of that 29-match unbeaten run on the road came on...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO