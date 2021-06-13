Inter star Sanchez to miss Copa America group stage after suffering injury in Chile training session

Bayern Munich were dealt their biggest defeat in 43 years as they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Borussia Monchengladbach with a 5-0 loss on Wednesday.Bayern have been impressive so far this season and so it surprised fans as much as the team that they had gone 2-0 down after 15 minutes. A penalty saw the hosts lead 3-0 at half-time and the evening only got better from there.A brace from Breel Embolo in the second half sealed the win and blew Bayern away to cause a huge upset.Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “I am absolutely shocked....

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO