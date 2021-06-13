CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Inter star Sanchez to miss Copa America group stage after suffering injury in Chile training session

By Goal.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe experienced forward will not be involved in Martin Lasarte's plans for the start of this summer's international tournament in Brazil. The...

