England have the opportunity to get T20 revenge over the West Indies on Sunday at the T20 World Cup.Eoin Morgan’s side lost the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup to their opponents this weekend and the captain says it adds a little extra to the match.Morgan told BBC: “Experiencing that, for some of our guys, is probably still motivation. Since then we have been favourites in every world tournament we have played in - the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup.“It almost feels a little different not being favourites going into this one - a new challenge....

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO