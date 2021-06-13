Anti-Obesity Prescription Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Zydus Cadila, Akrimax Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma

Once you've finally gotten a COVID vaccine after a year of spending a lot of time inside, you're likely eager to return to the activities you enjoyed pre-pandemic. Concerts, Broadway musicals, dining indoors, and traveling abroad are just a handful of things we had to hold off on over the past 15 months. But while the majority of vaccinated people can now start entering venues that were previously closed, others might not be so lucky. A handful of major establishments are only accepting certain vaccines.