The Western Conference Finals tipped off in Phoenix, and it was a great opener. After a back and forth contest, ultimately Devin Booker was too much for the Clippers to handle. He had 40 points and his first triple-double ever, which couldn’t have come at a better time given it was the most important game of his career thus far. They were without their team’s MVP, Chris Paul, so DBook’s big game was even more crucial. Paul George continued to shine without Kawhi, scoring 34 but the red-hot Suns are now three wins away from the Finals.