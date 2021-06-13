CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Industrial Controls System Market Trend, Marketing Channels, Major Industry Participants, Strategies and Forecast To 2026

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2021-06-13

“Global Industrial Controls System Market 2021” report presents the up-to-date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications. The study of Industrial Controls System market players which contributes to the major market share satisfying the customer demands keeping up with the innovations in the technological field...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Rebel Yell

Operating Room Infection Control Products Market Size, Top Trends in 2021 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2027

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Operating Room Infection Control Products YoY growth rate for 2021. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2021 from US$ xx million in 2020. The market size of Operating Room Infection Control Products will reach xx in 2027, with a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Marketing Automation Software Market 2021 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2028 | Act-On Software , Adobe Systems , HubSpot

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Marketing Automation Software market” to its ever-expanding database. The Marketing Automation Software market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Marketing Automation Software market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Marketing Automation Software market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
SOFTWARE
Rebel Yell

Helicopter Rotorblades Market Share, Size Global Historical Analysis,Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends And Growth Opportunities Forecasts To 2027

The corporate intelligence study on the Global Helicopter Rotorblades Market is a comprehensive assessment of current and historic trends, pricing information, production insights, and marketing strategies. It provides approximations related to the performance potential of the global Helicopter Rotorblades market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 through inspection of all-inclusive primary and secondary research discoveries. The business intelligence report is constructed by applying industry leading data valuation tools to confirm complete accurateness. Many developments and trends in the global Helicopter Rotorblades market are outlined and their effects on industries are deliberated in this research report. It also offers a complete snapshot of the global Helicopter Rotorblades market to aid new as well as present players in the industry to determine probable new opportunities and creative ways to confront upcoming challenges.
MARKETS
scitechdaily.com

Satellite Observations Near Key U.S. Ports Show Unusual Shipping Activity and Backlogs May Be Affecting Air Quality

Satellite observations of nitrogen dioxide near key U.S. ports suggest that increased shipping activity and backlogs may be affecting air quality. In October 2021, natural-color images from the Landsat and Terra satellites returned striking views of record-breaking backlogs of container ships idling offshore of some of America’s largest ports. Surging demand for consumer goods, labor and equipment shortages, and an array of COVID-related supply chain snarls have contributed to the backlogs.
INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

A Solar Flare Is About To Hit The United States

People in New York, Massachusetts and other northern states should be aware of a massive solar flare that's expected to hit the United States today. According to NOAA, "A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for 30 – 31 October 2021, following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the Sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. Analysis indicated the CME departed the Sun at a speed of 973 km/s and is forecast to arrive at Earth on Oct. 30, with effects likely continuing into Oct. 31."
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Oct. 29

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel PointsBet Hires Christensen as U.S. Chief Marketing Officer PointsBet, the global online gaming operator, announced the hiring of Kyle Christensen as the company’s U.S. chief marketing officer. As CMO, Christensen will oversee PointsBet’s overall marketing strategy, working with core partners to drive product growth and gain overall market share. He will report to PointsBet U.S. CEO Johnny Aitken. Christensen previously worked as the head of U.S. brand and consumer marketing for Facebook, where he led the company’s first-ever brand marketing campaign. Before joining Facebook, Christensen...
NFL
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

