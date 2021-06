The Mustang baseball team scored a 2-1 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Friday night. The Rockets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double. The Mustangs answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth when Nolan Cremer reached on an double. He scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Clay Collier. In the bottom of the seventh the game was still tied. Dawson Townsend reaches base with a hit and advances to second on a sacrifice bunt from Noah Zmolek. Townsend advanced to third on a passed ball and later scored on a wild pitch to win the game 2-1. Davis County travels to Burlington Saturday to play a doubleheader. Action begins at 10 a.m.