CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Report by types, applications, players and regions , Gross, market share, CAGR ,Outlook 2026

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2021-06-13

The “Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market 2021“report shields a thorough investigation towards the competitive profile encompassing the market stake along with company outline of the major contributors functioning in the global Runtime Application Self-Protection market. The market report offers a comprehensive summarization of product description, Runtime Application Self-Protection product type, technological...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Satellite Observations Near Key U.S. Ports Show Unusual Shipping Activity and Backlogs May Be Affecting Air Quality

Satellite observations of nitrogen dioxide near key U.S. ports suggest that increased shipping activity and backlogs may be affecting air quality. In October 2021, natural-color images from the Landsat and Terra satellites returned striking views of record-breaking backlogs of container ships idling offshore of some of America’s largest ports. Surging demand for consumer goods, labor and equipment shortages, and an array of COVID-related supply chain snarls have contributed to the backlogs.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

After a great run in 2020, some tech hardware companies took a breather in 2021. In spite of unrelenting demand for new technology, many top names in the world of technology simply rose too far too fast last year. However, one year's worth of stock market underperformance (the S&P 500...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments#Cagr#Immunio#Cloud
Sourcing Journal

Solving Online Footwear Returns with AI Recommendations

Online retailers have a recurring returns problem, especially in the footwear category where they can be as high as 30 to 40 percent.  As e-commerce continues to grow at an exponential rate, this challenge will unfortunately only become more prevalent. But, one company is combining 3D foot scanning and artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to eliminate the issue entirely and give consumers the right shoe fit every time. Aetrex recently unveiled FitGenius, an AI platform that is now integrated into their foot scanning technology. The program works by matching shoppers’ unique foot profiles, which are gathered from a foot scan...
APPAREL
Cheddar News

Overstock CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Weathering Supply Chain Constraints

Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the company's Q3 earnings beat. While supply chain issues have plagued businesses across industries, Johnson noted that the company largely avoided constraints by not pressuring suppliers to fill Overstock's own distribution centers, encouraging them to use their own. "We have a higher in-stock percentage today than we did a year ago. Not quite as high as we did pre-pandemic but better than it was last year at this time," he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

Hertz swings back to profit in Q3 as leisure travel recovers

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. , which emerged from bankruptcy in July, said Thursday it had net income of $571 million, or $1.13 a share, in the third quarter, after a loss of $222 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue doubled to $2.226 billion from $1.268 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 85 cents and revenue of $2.225 billion. The revenue number reflects "the continued rebound in leisure travel and tight fleet inventory as Hertz executes against its strategic roadmap," the rental car company said in a statement. "While volume continued to be lower...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy