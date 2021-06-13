Perry School Board To Consider Agreement With 21st Century Rehab
The Perry School Board will consider an agreement with 21st Century Rehabilitation for sports medicine services at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving revisions of board policies, an intent to participate in a mentoring and induction program, along with summer paint crew hourly rates, Perry's Academic, Cultural, and Enrichment Services (PACES) hourly rates for 2021 and summer food service hourly rates.