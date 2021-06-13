Jefferson Library’s Youth Summer Reading Program Starts Tomorrow
The Youth Summer Reading Program with the Jefferson Public Library start tomorrow. Children who are four-years-old through fifth grade are invited to participate throughout the summer. Children's Librarian Terry Clark says there are a variety of activities and games for kids to enjoy with this year's theme of "Reading Colors Your World." Clark points out that after a less than normal program was held last year because of the pandemic, she is excited to offer even more activities this year.