Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval an amendment to the health care plan to no longer limit the applied behavior analysis therapy benefit and the county’s substance abuse prevention grant for the 2022 fiscal year. They will also set a public hearing for a hog confinement in Franklin Township, hold a discussion about a new jail and hear an update from Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer. Finally, the meeting will end in a closed session to evaluate an employee.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com