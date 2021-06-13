Driver Identified In Monday’s Rollover Crash In Perry

The driver that was involved in a rollover crash this past Monday in Perry has been identified. The Perry Police Department, Dallas County EMS and Perry Fire Department responded to the incident at Fifth Street and Willis Avenue in Perry at approximately 8:20 a.m. this past Monday. The driver of the vehicle, Angel Mendoza-Hernandez, was heading south on Fifth Street, when he accelerated, which caused his vehicle to spin out and roll onto the driver’s side beside a tree.