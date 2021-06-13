Greene County Medical Center Announces Interim CEO

Greene County Medical Center has announced the appointment of an interim CEO. The Board of Trustees approved Brian Benson as the hospital’s interim CEO, effective June 15th. Benson has been an employee with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines since 2001. As the interim CEO, Benson will continue the vision of the medical center to improve the health of everyone, including the communities the hospital serves. He will continue his role within UnityPoint Health as a nation-wide search is currently being conducted by the Board of Trustees, with assistance from UnityPoint Health – Des Moines for a permanent CEO.