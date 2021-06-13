Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Greene County Medical Center Announces Interim CEO

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreene County Medical Center has announced the appointment of an interim CEO. The Board of Trustees approved Brian Benson as the hospital’s interim CEO, effective June 15th. Benson has been an employee with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines since 2001. As the interim CEO, Benson will continue the vision of the medical center to improve the health of everyone, including the communities the hospital serves. He will continue his role within UnityPoint Health as a nation-wide search is currently being conducted by the Board of Trustees, with assistance from UnityPoint Health – Des Moines for a permanent CEO.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Unitypoint Health#The Board Of Trustees#Unitypoint Health#Rural Health Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.