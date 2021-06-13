Parallel review – nonsense in the multiverse

The upcoming Marvel tabletop roleplaying game will give players the option of playing as an existing Marvel superhero or as a character they create themselves. Last week, Marvel announced that it would release Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game, a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the Marvel Universe. A playtest will be released next year with a full release planned for 2023. The writer of Marvel Multiverse, Matt Forbeck, posted a blogpost about the upcoming game, clarifying a few details about the game. Forbeck confirmed that players would have the option to either play as an established Marvel character or to create their own character for the game. While this isn't exactly a surprise to many, Forbeck noted that he had received a "number of questions" about the game and wanted to clarify what he could. Forbeck also noted that Marvel was not currently looking for writers for the game, nor did they need any playtesters at the moment.