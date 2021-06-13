Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Parallel review – nonsense in the multiverse

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour friends find a portal to a multitude of parallel, nearly identical universes but get lodged in numerous plotholes that lead precisely nowhere, in this sporadically entertaining but illogical Canadian sci-fi. Leena (Georgia King) uses the opportunity to further her artistic career; Devin (Aml Ameen) seeks a reality in which his father is still alive; Noel (Martin Wallström) favours a punishing double-pronged approach that combines corporate espionage and petty revenge on alternate versions of his enemies. And Josh (Mark O’Brien) just wants to get laid. Montages, seesawing Dutch tilts and profligate overuse of lighting gels fail to conceal the fact that the film’s writing doesn’t match the lure of the central idea.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia King
Person
Aml Ameen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Canadian#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesSan Francisco Chronicle

‘Loki’ skips through time and legal system of Marvel’s Multiverse

“WandaVision” examined the emotional fallout and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” tackled the political implications of the last two “Avengers” movies. Now “Loki,” the third Disney+ limited series produced by Marvel Studios, takes on the very meanings of time and existence in the superhero Multiverse. To start, the God...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Do parallel universes exist? We might live in a multiverse.

Our universe is unimaginably big. Hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of galaxies spin through space, each containing billions or trillions of stars. Some researchers studying models of the universe speculate that the universe's diameter could be 7 billion light-years across. Others think it could be infinite. But is it...
MoviesIGN

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One Review

The DC Universe Movies line has slowly been working its way through the Batman canon, both directly adapting graphic novels like The Dark Knight Returns and Batman: Year One and drawing heavily from the work of writers like Grant Morrison and Scott Snyder. With the release of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, another seminal Batman tale is finally crossed off the list. More importantly, this movie does that story justice in the process.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes parallel section Acid unveils 2021 selection

Past attendees include Oscar-nominated Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, Berlinale Golden Bear winner Radu Jude. France’s Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema (Acid) has unveiled the nine independent features it will be showcasing in its parallel Cannes section this July. International features include Belgium-based director Simon Coulibaly Gillard’s debut...
Los Angeles Times

Review: ‘Truman & Tennessee’ probes the often parallel lives of writers Capote and Williams

The beautifully constructed documentary “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation” vividly recounts the often analogous lives of two of the 20th century’s most notable writers: author Truman Capote and playwright Tennessee Williams. Director Lisa Immordino Vreeland employs a treasure trove of archival material, some newly shot mood footage and fine...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Hand of Merlin Preview – A Multiverse of Madness awaits

I never thought I’d be saying ‘Knights of the round table’ and ‘Multiverse of Madness’ in the same sentence. In this new take on the Arthurian legend, Merlin is an all powerful wizard that exists in multiple universes – he’s basically Scarlet Witch! – who then calls upon you, the player, to assemble a team of heroes and save the multiverse from a dark cataclysm.
Edward ColstonThe Guardian

Parallels in personal and national histories

I spent much of my working life as a psychologist and psychotherapist, helping people come to terms with the uncomfortable and often painful realities of their lives and personal histories. I was therefore struck by parallels with the attitudes to our national history as deftly described by David Olusoga (‘My job is to be a historian. It’s not to make people feel good’, 7 June). The defences are similar: suppression, selective memory, denial, delusion, distortion, myth creation and, for a number of people, grandiosity. In the end, perhaps we as a nation can learn from the experience of individuals who find themselves liberated by finally facing up to difficult realities, past and present.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Multiverse of Madness

Loki, like Disney+’s WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, is telling a new story about its titular character as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that spotlights him in ways Marvel Studio’s movies previously haven’t. But the series’ premiere episode, “Glorious Purpose,” featured a handful of interesting plot details that, while important to what’s going on in the series, are also alluding to some of the major events set to unfold in Marvel’s upcoming Phase 4 films.
Kidzworld

Loki Episode 1 & 2 Review - Multiverse Details

In the aftermath of his 2012 Earth take-over attempt, Loki freed himself, grabbed the Tesseract and disappeared. We see now that he “landed” in the sand of the Gobi Desert in Mongolia where he is found and captured by high tech soldiers, taken through a time portal and imprisoned by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) for messing with time. The Avengers were supposed to but he wasn’t.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry 2 PS5 Review – A Deliriously Medieval Battlefield Of Chaotic Fun Without Parallel

Chivalry 2 PS5 Review – I grip my sword with tightness. Over the edge at the castle, a defensive army of blue-clothed warriors, waiting for our push. There’s 32 of us, 32 of them, and all with bloodshed on our weaponry. There’s no way out of a fight, it’s inevitable. As we prepare our bows and we charge towards the frontline, something blocks out the sun. A knight on our team flew himself over the battlefield using a catapult, and I burst into laughter.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki just revealed how Marvel is opening up the multiverse

Loki makes a mess wherever he goes, and that’s more the case than ever before in his new Disney+ series. With upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to blow the multiverse wide open, it’s Loki that will first determine how the MCU enters its ambitious next stage.
TV SeriesNew York Post

‘Loki’ on Disney+ is playing with multiverses — why that’s a slippery slope

Blame it on the multiverse. The idea that multiple, parallel universes exist simultaneously isn’t new to comics, but it’s now creeping over superhero films and TV shows like kudzu. The latest is Marvel Studios’ “Loki.” The Disney+ series, streaming Wednesday, finds a parallel-universe version of the trickster (Tom Hiddleston) traveling...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel Multiverse Tabletop RPG Writer Explains Character Choices

The upcoming Marvel tabletop roleplaying game will give players the option of playing as an existing Marvel superhero or as a character they create themselves. Last week, Marvel announced that it would release Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game, a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the Marvel Universe. A playtest will be released next year with a full release planned for 2023. The writer of Marvel Multiverse, Matt Forbeck, posted a blogpost about the upcoming game, clarifying a few details about the game. Forbeck confirmed that players would have the option to either play as an established Marvel character or to create their own character for the game. While this isn't exactly a surprise to many, Forbeck noted that he had received a "number of questions" about the game and wanted to clarify what he could. Forbeck also noted that Marvel was not currently looking for writers for the game, nor did they need any playtesters at the moment.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Loki' Episode 1 Recap: Something Multiversal This Way Comes

Loki doesn't pick up where Avengers: Endgame left off so much as it actually starts a few minutes before the end of Loki's screen time in that movie: In a quick recap of the Time Heist, we establish the events that led to the 2012 iteration of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief -- that is, before his redemption arc and death at the hands of Thanos -- getting ahold of the Tesseract and teleporting to who knows where.