Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Charles Barkley rooting against the Nets and any other superteams

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 9 days ago

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley says he is rooting against the Nets in the playoffs, and any other superteams that try to win a title.

www.audacy.com
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Clyde Drexler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
John Stockton
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Nba Championship#Tnt#Suns#Sixers#Sports Illustrated#Pacers#Warriors#Thunder#Irving#Cavaliers#Rockets#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAstateofpress.com

How good was Charles Barkley actually?

Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley is one of the best power forwards to ever play, and he remains one of the best players that never won an NBA title. Here’s the career retrospective of Sir Charles Barkley:. The post How good was Charles Barkley actually? appeared first on TalkBasket.net.
NBAPosted by
GQMagazine

The Brooklyn Nets and the Perils of Superteams

When LeBron James made his infamous Decision to join the Miami Heat 11 years ago next month, he was lambasted (fairly) for the crass commercialism of the televised event that ended with LeBron doing an advertisement for the University of Phoenix and (unfairly) for exercising his personal, hard-earned power as the greatest basketball player in the world to play for whatever team and in whatever city he wished. But for all the revisionism about the Decision in recent years, the lasting takeaway remains the most obvious one: Stars always want to play with other stars and will do whatever they can to make that happen.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Charles Barkley is No Longer Allowed to Talk About the Women of San Antonio

One of the running gags on Inside the NBA is that Charles Barkley jokes about San Antonio women because they’re a little more “curvy” than others, for lack of a better word. It’s a bit that ultimately resulted in some people complaining because he was “fat shaming” and being inappropriate, in their minds.
NBAboxden.com

Do you agree with Barkley that Lebron started the superteam trend?

No. I dont care how old they were, it was Boston. The Lakers had one too, they just didn't finish. GMs created super teams Bron just made his own. They been around forever. He also dismantled the whole Lakers squad after the year of not making the playoffs. I thought he could carry scrubs lol. He had a legit all star in Ingram and a good pg better team than any of those early Cleveland teams the only difference he is in the west now which is why he is getting exposed.
Celebritiescrossingbroad.com

Charles Barkley Talks to the Charles Barkley Impersonator

You see any of these videos with the Charles Barkley impersonator?. His name is Danny Rouhier, and he’s a sports radio host, comic, and “dork,” according to his Twitter profile. He was recently featured on TNT and then they actually got him on the show to do a segment with Barkley and the rest of the crew:
NBAenmnews.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley LOSES IT as He’s Hilariously Interviewed by Perfect Charles Barkley Impressionist

NBA fans and beyond, people can’t get enough Charles Barkley. So the most sensible response to the love for Chuck is to have Barkley interviewed by Barkley. Last week, a sports radio host’s near perfect impression of Charles Barkley went viral and made it’s way onto TNT’s Inside the NBA set. Tuesday night, Danny Rouhier, who hosts afternoon drive alongside Grant Paulsen on Washington DC’s 106.7 The Fan, joined Inside the NBA to interview Barkley, as Barkley.
Golfdailymagazine.news

Charles Barkley says Phil Mickelson can be that 'annoying friend'

Charles Barkley - who by the way is working on his infamous swing - and Phil Mickelson are great friends, but Barkley said Mickelson can also be that "annoying friend." Phil Mickelson is a great friend of mine. I've known him a long time, him and Amy. They're awesome. But Phil is that annoying friend," Barkley said during the American Century Championship's media day. "When you ask him a question, instead of answering your question ‑‑ like, if you said, hey, what's the weather like, he says, you want the humidity, the barometric pressure, the high and low for the day. No, man, I just want the damn weather. Tell me what the temperature is right now."
NBAYardbarker

Charles Barkley has blunt answer to question about Sacramento Kings

Charles Barkley had a blunt answer to a question about the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Barkley was interviewed by ABC10 in Sacramento’s Sean Cunningham. Cunningham asked whether Barkley was encouraged about the Kings’ future. Barkley said no and explained why. The TNT analyst complimented the Kings’ fan base for being...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Nuggets’ Performance In Game 2

The Denver Nuggets came out flat against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2, as they were handed a 25-point loss on the road. Following the Nuggets’ loss to the Suns on Wednesday night, Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on their performance on Inside the NBA on TNT. The Hall of Famer believes Denver packed it in for Game 2, calling out the team’s effort.
NBAstateofpress.com

Charles Barkley disappointed with Nuggets, Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets suffered a tough loss against the Phoenix Suns (98-123) which greatly upset NBA legend Charles Barkley, especially after it was a second big loss in a row for Michael Malone’s team. Barkley was disappointed with the performance of newly crowned NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the whole...