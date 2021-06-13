Charles Barkley rooting against the Nets and any other superteams
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley says he is rooting against the Nets in the playoffs, and any other superteams that try to win a title.www.audacy.com
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley says he is rooting against the Nets in the playoffs, and any other superteams that try to win a title.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.https://www.audacy.com/971theticket