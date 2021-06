Pillar went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Orioles. Pillar is not known for his power, but he made a big impact at the plate in this one -- he blasted a three-run shot off Matt Harvey in the third inning and later added a solo shot in the eighth off reliever Mac Sceroler. The slick-fielding outfielder has hit safely in just three of the Mets' last seven games, but he's recorded at least two knocks in each one of those contests.