AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA - Check Out The Jaw-Dropping First Trailer For Ubisoft's Upcoming Video Game
We've been hearing rumblings about an Avatar video game for a while now, but during the first day of E3, Ubisoft finally shared a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The first person, action-adventure game was developed by Massive Entertainment (a Ubisoft studio) in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, this looks like a visual delight and is currently being lined up for a 2022 release.www.comicbookmovie.com