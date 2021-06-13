Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA - Check Out The Jaw-Dropping First Trailer For Ubisoft's Upcoming Video Game

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 9 days ago

We've been hearing rumblings about an Avatar video game for a while now, but during the first day of E3, Ubisoft finally shared a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The first person, action-adventure game was developed by Massive Entertainment (a Ubisoft studio) in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, this looks like a visual delight and is currently being lined up for a 2022 release.

www.comicbookmovie.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Frontiers#Massive Entertainment#Lightstorm Entertainment#Snowdrop#Rda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Disney
News Break
Avatar
Related
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: Journey to Pandora, Ubisoft's new Avatar Game in 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was the closing announcement of Saturday’s Ubisoft Forward presentation on Saturday. Developed by Massive Entertainment — the team behind The Division 2 and a new ‘Star Wars’ project — the game is set to release in 2022. Revealed with a beautiful, action-packed, cinematic trailer (below), giving...
Video Gamescastleinsider.com

New Avatar Video Game Immerses Players in Pandora

Fans of Flight of Passage Pandora: The World of Avatar inside Disneys Animal Kingdom rejoice! In a new video game set to debut next year, Ubisoft takes players straight to the majestic lands in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game presents a stand alone story for the franchinse. Gamers âplay as a Naâvi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never before seen part of Pandora....
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Video: Ubisoft Shares A First Look At Its Upcoming Avatar Game

Ubisoft has finally treated us to a first look at its upcoming Avatar game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - a next-gen exclusive title arriving in 2022 - so that means Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and not Xbox One. Built on the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine,...
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Ubisoft Confirms Avatar Game in Development, Drops First Look

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. During the Ubisoft panel at E3 2021, Yves Guillemot, CEO and co-founder of Ubisoft, confirms that a game based on the Avatar film franchise is coming and they just dropped its first look, a perfect conclusion to their presentation. After...
Video GamesThe Verge

Watch the first trailer for Ubisoft’s gorgeous Avatar game

Ubisoft capped off its E3 keynote with a big surprise: a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The next-gen take on James Cameron’s world looks gorgeous, and Ubisoft says it’s being built with its own Snowdrop engine at internal studio Massive. Here’s the story premise:. In this new, standalone...
Video GamesIGN

Ubisoft Massive's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Finally Revealed As First-Person Action-Adventure Game - E3 2021

Over four years after being announced, we've finally gotten a first look at Ubisoft Massive's Avatar game, which will arrive in 2022. Revealed in today's Ubisoft Forward E3 conference, Avatar brings us back to Pandora, the trailer providing glimpses of various beautiful biomes. It will be a first-person action-adventure game that once again pits the Na'vi against humans and their mechs.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

E3 2021: Ubisoft Forward Showcases Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Mario+Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, & More

E3 2021 has officially begun! Kicking things off is Ubisoft with its next Ubisoft Forward. We already had an idea of what to expect with the announcement of Rainbow Six Extraction and the announcement of Far Cry 6’s release coming later this year. Despite what we know and what was leaked, there were still some surprises in store. Here’s a rundown of everything that was revealed during the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

E3 2021 – Ubisoft Reveals First Look Trailer For Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Today at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reportedly Reveals One of July's Free Games

One of the free PlayStation Plus games for July 2021 may have leaked, if a new report is to be believed. We are still a couple of weeks away from Sony revealing July 2021's PlayStation Plus games, but it looks like somebody may have spilled the beans early, or at least some of the beans. And according to these spilled beans, one of July's free PlayStation Plus games will be A Plague Tale: Innocence, or more specifically a new PS5 version of the game. In other words, the leak not only claims to know one of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month, but it claims to know that a PS5 version of the game is going to be revealed soon, and apparently released soon as well.
Video GamesPosted by
The Dad

Check Out the Trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game

In comparison to other Marvel characters, The Guardians of the Galaxy were relatively unknown to the masses. Sure, they had their share of comic fans before, but it wasn’t until 2014 when James Gunn and Marvel Studios released the first film that turned this band of misfits into a household name. If you’re like me and can’t get enough of these guys, you’ll have the chance to jump into the shoes of Star-Lord this October in the upcoming game from developer Eidos Montreal & Square Enix.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Top 7 Video Game Trailers From E3 2021

It’s often said that the best part of any Superbowl isn’t the matchup on the field but the million-dollar per minute commercials. I’m not sure if that’s true but I do know that this year’s E3 was all about the trailers. Absent the auditoriums of screaming fans, celebrity cameos and live technical snafus, the show’s glitter and glam rested entirely on those forward-facing showcases designed to whet the appetite for what’s to come, while invariably unleashing torrents of digital ink excoriating one company or another for their worst appearance ever.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series

The team over at Digital Foundry has this week published a new video providing a look at the performance comparison between the PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series when playing the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order game. The Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order videogame launched earlier this month on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles and offers a single player action adventure set in the Star Wars universe created by the development team at Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The game was previous released back in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

World War Z Steam - When Will It Release on Steam?

Zombie shooter World War Z launched on PC last year as an Epic Games Store exclusive, being one of multiple titles that ditched Steam in favor of the then-fledgling storefront. But is there any chance of a Steam release date for it?. Here's what we know about whether or not...