Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Philippines: Militant wanted for beheadings, 3 others killed

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Philippines: Militant wanted for beheadings, 3 others killed

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops killed four Abu Sayyaf militants in a gunbattle Sunday in the country’s south, including a commander blamed for beheadings and a suspected would-be suicide bomber, military officials said.

Army troops backed by police were to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah at his home after midnight in Alat village in Jolo town in Sulu province, when he and his men opened fire. That sparked a gunbattle that killed the militants, said regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr.

Yadah had been accused by the military of involvement in the kidnappings for ransom of Filipinos and foreigners, including eight Indonesian fishermen who were abducted at sea off Malaysia in early 2020 and brought to the southern Philippines.

Three of the Indonesians were freed, one was shot and killed while attempting to escape and four were rescued by Filipino troops in March.

“He had a reputation for being extremely violent, beheading captured innocent civilians and security forces alike,” a military commander, Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, said of Yadah.

Yadah had also been linked to the 2015 kidnappings of four people, including two Canadian tourists. The Canadians were separately beheaded by their Abu Sayyaf captors, including Mujir Yadah, a brother of Injam, after a deadline for ransom payment lapsed, a military officer said.

Another Abu Sayyaf militant killed in Sunday’s firefight was al-Al Sawadjaan, a bomb-maker and would-be suicide bomber, according to Lt. Col. Wilfredo Borgonia, an army infantry battalion commander.

Troops seized a rifle, a pistol, bomb parts and 15 cellphones. They also took into custody Yadah’s wife and three children, the military said in a statement, adding the children were “rescued.”

Sawadjaan was a younger brother of Abu Sayyaf commander Mundi Sawadjaan, the main suspect in a number of deadly suicide attacks in recent years in Sulu, a predominantly Muslim province where the militants have been the target of yearslong military offensives.

The Sawadjaans belonged to an Abu Sayyaf faction that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

This year, at least 18 Abu Sayyaf militants have been killed, 17 captured while 86 others have surrendered in Sulu, the military said.

The United States and the Philippines have separately blacklisted the Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organization for deadly bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. The brutal group has been considerably weakened by battle setbacks, surrenders and factionalism but remains a national security threat.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beheadings#Militant#Ap#Filipinos#Indonesians#Canadians#Muslim#Sawadjaans#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
News Break
Army
Related
Public Safetypatriotunitednews.com

Breaking: Beheadings and at Least 3 Killed

Four Abu Sayyaf militants, including a suspected would-be suicide bomber and a commander responsible for multiple beheadings were killed in the Philippines, according to military officials. Intending to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah in his home after midnight, Philippine Army troops backed by police were engaged...
Militaryqatar-tribune.com

Philippine troops kill three suspected communist rebels

Three suspected communist rebels were killed on Tuesday in a clash with soldiers in the central Philippines, the military said. The troops were dispatched to hunt down guerrillas responsible for planting a homemade landmine that killed two civilians while they were biking in Masbate City, 380 kilometres south of Manila, on Sunday.
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Philippines: Int'l Court Probe of Drug Killings Is Insulting

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will never cooperate with a possible International Criminal Court investigation into the thousands of killings under his anti-drugs crackdown, his spokesman said Tuesday, calling an international inquiry insulting to the country’s justice system. But human rights activists welcomed the possible investigation as...
Asianewpaper24.com

Philippines’ Duterte won’t cooperate with ICC probe into killings | Asia Information – NEWPAPER24

Philippines’ Duterte won’t cooperate with ICC probe into killings. This handout photograph taken and launched on July 27, 2020 by the Philippines’ Presidential Picture Division (PPD) exhibits Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivering his annual State of the Nation Tackle in congress in Manila. (HANDOUT / PHILIPPINES’ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS DIVISION (PPD) / Newpaper24)
Public Safetyqatar-tribune.com

4 killed, 7 hurt in dynamite blast in Philippines

Dpa Hanoi Japan on Tuesday said it will donate 1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vietnamese state media said on Tuesday. Japanese ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on Tuesday delivered a message on behalf .. dpa New Delhi India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday closed criminal cases against two Italian...
Public Safetyalaturkaonline.com

Top commander among 3 militants killed in Kashmir: Police

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit and two other militants were killed in an overnight operation in the Sopore area of Indian-administered Kashmir, police said Monday. Inspector general of police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar claimed the commander, Mudasir Pandit, was involved in...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Militant killed in encounter in Nowgam

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with the security forces in Wagoora Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said on Wednesday. The gunfight broke out late last night after police and...
WorldSeattle Times

Militants kill soldier near airport in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants opened fire on troops at a security post near an airport in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing a soldier before fleeing the scene, the military said. The attack happened in the Turbat district in Baluchistan province, a military statement said. Security forces have launched...
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Violence in north Syria kills 10, mostly in rebel-held areas

BEIRUT — Syrian government forces and insurgent groups exchanged shell fire in northwestern Syria on Monday that killed at least 10 people, the vast majority of them in rebel-held areas, state media and opposition activists said. The area has seen rising violence in recent weeks between government forces and insurgents...
Worldupdatenews360.com

111 militants killed in 24 hrs in Afghanistan

At least 111 Taliban militants were killed in the last 24 hours across Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement. “Following a series of government forces air-and-ground operations, 111 Taliban fighters have been killed and 79 others wounded in Wardak, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Badghis, Faryab, Nimruz, Helmand, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces in the past 24 hours,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry statement issued on Friday as saying.
Travelthevibes.com

Philippines extends travel ban on arrivals from India, 6 other nations

MANILA – The Philippines has extended its travel ban on all arrivals from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates until June 30, said presidential spokesman Harry Roque yesterday. In a statement reported by the Xinhua news agency, he said President Rodrigo Duterte approved the...
Worldkashmirdespatch.com

Naugam gunfight: One militant killed, Ops on

Srinagar, Jun 16 : One militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between the militants and security forces late Tuesday night at Naugam area in Srinagar outskirts, police said here. An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that an encounter broke out between militants...
Worldtelugubulletin.com

2 soldiers and 2 civilians were killed in a militants attack in Kashmir

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) An attack on CRPF by militants has created turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir. In Sopore, militants attacked a joint team of CRPF and Kashmir police with grenades. Two soldiers and two civilians were killed in the attack. Three people, including a policeman, were injured. The wounded were shifted to a military hospital.
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Two cops, two civilians killed in militant attack in Sopore

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Sopore: Two cops and two civilians were killed and several others got injured after suspected militants attack a joint party of security forces in Arampora Sopore. Official sources said that two cops and two civilian were...