Celebrate the 4th of July with your friends and family in historic Manteo! The festivities will start at the Old Courthouse at 3:00 p.m. with the national anthem and special guests, followed by the wacky hat contest, decorated bike contest, and apple pie contest. Plus, there will be fun and games for the whole family across the street at the Davis Lot! The band Formula will start playing at 4:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Stage, and the Silver Bullets will be the featured entertainment at the Boathouse Stage starting at 7:00 p.m. Of course, it wouldn’t be the 4th of July without fireworks, and there is nothing brighter than the shooting stars over the waters of Shallowbag Bay. Come join us for a fantastic Fourth in downtown Manteo!