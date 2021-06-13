Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZkhG_0aSsBNTJ00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would be ready to hand over cyber criminals to the United States if Washington did the same for Moscow and the two powers reached an agreement to that effect.

Putin made the comments in an interview aired in excerpts on state television on Sunday ahead of a June 16 summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva. Ties between the powers are badly strained over an array of issues.

The Russian leader said he expected the Geneva meeting to help establish bilateral dialogue and revive personal contacts, adding that important issues for the two men included strategic stability, Libya and Syria, and the environment.

Putin also praised Biden for having shown “professionalism” when the United States and Russia agreed this year to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty.

The White House has said Biden will bring up ransomware attacks emanating from Russia at the meeting. That issue is in the spotlight after a cyber attack disrupted the North American and Australian operations of meatpacker JBS USA.

A Russia-linked hacking group was behind that attack, a U.S. source familiar with the matter said last week.

Asked if Russia would be prepared to find and prosecute cyber criminals, Putin said Russia’s behaviour here would depend on formal agreements being reached by Moscow and Washington.

Both sides would have to commit to the same obligations, he said.

“If we agree to extradite criminals, then of course Russia will do that, we will do that, but only if the other side, in this case the United States, agrees to the same and will extradite the criminals in question to the Russian Federation,” he said.

“The question of cyber security is one of the most important at the moment because turning all kinds of systems off can lead to really difficult consequences,” he said.

View All 240 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cyber Security#Cyber Attacks#Russian#The White House#The North American#Australian#Meatpacker Jbs Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Vladimir Putin accuses the United States of orchestrating a coup in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin accuses the United States of orchestrating a coup in Ukraine. The ouster of Ukraine’s then-President Viktor Yanukovich in 2014, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the outcome of a coup orchestrated by the US and backed by the rest of Europe. Yanukovich was deposed following a popular...
Public HealthMedscape News

Putin Says COVID-19 Trend Is Getting Worse, Kremlin Pushes Revaccination

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that the coronavirus situation in some Russian regions was getting worse as authorities began promoting the idea of regular revaccinations to try to halt a surge in new cases. Putin this month spoke of how Russia, which has approved four domestically-made...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majority of voters say Biden made progress in summit with Putin: poll

A majority of voters in a new poll say President Biden made at least some progress during his summit this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin . Twenty-one percent of registered voters in a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill said that Biden made “meaningful” progress in the Geneva meeting, while another 31 percent said he made “some” progress.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Putin accuses US of organizing 2014 Ukraine coup

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the United States of organizing the 2014 Ukrainian overthrow of then-President Viktor Yanukovych, a Putin ally. Putin made the claim in an op-ed published on the government’s website and German newspaper Die Zeit that also commemorated the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany invading Russia, Newsweek reported.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Blasts NATO Expansion as 'Relic of the Cold War' in Op-Ed

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russian soldiers who fought in World War II and criticized NATO's expansion in an op-ed published Tuesday by a German weekly. "We hoped that the end of the Cold War would be a common victory for Europe," Putin wrote in Die Zeit. "But a different approach has prevailed based on the expansion of NATO, a relic of the Cold War. Fourteen new countries, including the former Soviet Union republics, joined the organization, effectively dashing hopes for a continent without dividing lines."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Biden-Putin summit was a master class in diplomacy

President Biden’s summit with Vladimir Putin evoked some fairly predictable responses from pundits and critics. The press looked for signs of conflict or some reflection as to whether the face-to-face meeting engendered a human response, perhaps even a basis for trust. They also were looking for tangible action items, of which there were few.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Putin orders military to help clear up floods in annexed Crimea

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to help clear up flooding in annexed Crimea on Monday, the Kremlin said, after heavy rain caused damage in cities on the Black Sea peninsula. The region declared a state of emergency last week as hundreds of homes...
POTUSThe Guardian

Why can’t world leaders agree that a nuclear war should never be fought?

Meeting last week, the US and Russian presidents issued a joint statement declaring: “a nuclear war should never be fought and could never be won”. This consciously echoes what Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev said in a landmark summit in 1985, when the US and USSR started to step up nuclear arms control, and gradually reduced the world’s fear of nuclear catastrophe.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cyberattack on Polish government officials linked to Russian hackers

A recent string of cyberattacks targeted at thousands of Polish email users, including government officials, have been linked by the Polish intelligence services to a Russian hacking group. “The findings of the Internal Security Agency and the Military Counterintelligence Service show that the UNC1151 group is behind the recent hacker...
Militaryforces.net

Russia And US Military Firepower: A Comparison

Tension between Russia and the US has spiked in recent years, with NATO's chief citing the "lowest point" in relations since the Cold War. Aggressive tactics from Russian forces on the border with Ukraine and other activity have prompted widespread condemnation from the West, while the Kremlin has brushed off accusations.
PoliticsVoice of America

Russia and Myanmar Junta Leader Commit to Boosting Ties at Moscow Meeting

MOSCOW - Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Myanmar's junta leader committed to further strengthening security and other ties between the two countries at a Moscow meeting on Monday. Myanmar's junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, flew to the Russian capital on Sunday to attend a...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

(CNN) — The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
PoliticsForeign Policy

Putin and Lukashenko Are Reluctant Authoritarian Bros

It’s not clear what drove Belarusian strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko to force down a Ryanair passenger jet transiting through his national airspace last month and to kidnap dissident journalist Roman Protasevich from it. But it’s clear who’s on his side in the resultant outcry: his ambivalent patron Russian President Vladimir Putin. Even as Europe has suspended flights to Belarus, Putin has kept airspace open on the eastern side of the border and threatened retaliatory action against the European Union. The codependent, if unequal, relationship between Minsk and Moscow is now set to deepen, especially after the European Union and United States introduced sweeping new sanctions today.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Blackmailing Them Into Cooperating With COVID Origins Probe

The Chinese government says it deplores attempts by the United States to "blackmail" it into cooperating with further COVID-19 origin-tracing efforts, after the top White House aide warned Beijing was risking "isolation in the international community." Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, told Fox News on Sunday that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

What Biden and Putin didn't discuss

At his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland last week, President Biden pressed his Russian counterpart on a number of critical issues. He stressed the importance of protecting U.S. infrastructure from Russian cyberattacks — and signaled that the White House was prepared to take retaliatory measures in response to continued Russian cyber-mischief. He emphasized his support for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the U.S. broadcaster whose continued functioning and independence within Russia is now being threatened by the Kremlin. And he warned of “devastating consequences” for Russia if opposition critic Alexei Navalny, now languishing in a penal colony on questionable charges, ends up perishing behind bars.