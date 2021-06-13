Today in sports history: June 13

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets has told the U.S. men’s national basketball team that he’s committed to playing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, the AP reports. The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo has also reportedly told USA Basketball that he intends to play for the team. Harden’s status is still up in the air as he suffered a “grade 2 hamstring strain” during the NBA playoffs. If his leg continues to heal without any issue, he can play in Tokyo. “I think our guys have been through this enough to realize what’s best for them, what’s best for their body and what their ultimate goal is,” said Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks. “It’s very difficult to turn down playing for your country and having the opportunity to go out there, and having a heck of a summer and win an Olympic gold medal.”