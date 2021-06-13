Cancel
WATCH: WR Semaj Morgan shows his skills at WVU Football Camp

By Chris Anderson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust ahead of Thursday's camp, one player and his family were pulled from the stands to go on a tour of those facilities. Several members of the WVU staff were giddy about this visit and, once camp started, it was easy to see why. West Bloomfield (MI) wide receiver Semaj Morgan had some of the quickest feet to come through Morgantown in recent years, and dominated during one-on-ones. He had some of the biggest plays of the day, which you can see in the video above.

