WATCH: WR Semaj Morgan shows his skills at WVU Football Camp

*I originally wrote this piece last February - and have updated it to include the most recent numbers! - to illustrate how West Virginia was recruiting at a higher level than ever before - above the 0.8500-benchmark that I set for the Mountaineers. Since then, Neal Brown and Co. have topped themselves again and again. Of the sixteen signees in the 2021 class, fourteen of them are now considered a 'Teal Chip Recruit' with the other two just missing the line by a hair. So far this year, the Mountaineers have four of the six commits above that mark, including the most recent commit, Maurice Hamilton. In this article, I explain what a Teal Chip Recruit is, how it's an indicator of success, and why the future looks so promising for WVU.