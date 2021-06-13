Boost for the arts: Studio Tour by Allegany Artisans returning in 2021 after COVID hiatus
Allegany Artisans announced this week that the annual Studio Tour is on for 2021. After much deliberation and optimism, the Allegany Artisans Board of Directors has decided to move forward with plans to hold its annual Studio Tour this year as usual on the weekend following Columbus Day. Artisans will be welcoming visitors to local studios on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17. Some studios will hold a Friday night reception on Oct. 15.www.eveningtribune.com