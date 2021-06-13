Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/13/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch Luis Severino’s road to the Yankees suffered a setback on Saturday. Thankfully, it’s not related to his surgically-repaired right elbow, but it has the potential to delay his return at least a few weeks. Sevy was hurt while landing after a pitch in his rehab start with High-A Hudson Valley. He has to be helped off the field with what was later revealed as a right groin injury. Per Hoch, he is scheduled to get an MRI, and the team will have a better idea of how much time he is going to miss after seeing the results. The former ace underwent Tommy John surgery last spring and was working his way back and building arm strength.