Another memorable day from my 20 years at LNP | LancasterOnline. At the end of last summer, I saw a bald eagle flying in the sky and pointed it out to the group I was with. The older people were interested and watched it. The younger people seemed to be less interested. Then I realized, they have grown up seeing bald eagles in the wild. I was in my late 30s when I saw the first bald eagle in Lancaster County.