Young American: Aiding others is 'heritage of our family' for Lutheran High School student
ROCKFORD — You might think someone with a 4.7 grade point average would be all about work with no time for play. Not so for Lutheran High School's 2021 class valedictorian Gloria Okoroti. Of all her extracurricular activities, and there are several — track and field, cheerleading, Red Cross Club, Student Council, leading Sunday School and Vocational Bible School programs, organizing a water bottle drive for Hurricane Dorian victims and working at the Alpine Fireside Health Center — the activity she enjoys the most is Student Life Club.www.rrstar.com