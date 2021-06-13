Enid artist named among five finalists to pitch city's planned skate park mural project

ENID, Okla. — A local artist known for his colorful, detailed murals has been selected as one of the five finalists to propose their designs for what will be Enid’s largest public art project.

Next month, Enid spray paint artist and designer Tox Murillo will get to present his concept for a mural he would paint at the city’s newly opened skate park, at 125 N. 5th.

Having made it this far in the selection process, though, Murillo said, “Even if I don’t get it, I already feel like a winner.”

Members of the Public Arts Commission of Enid on June 2 made their picks from a blind pool of 19 initial applicants, recommended by a project selection committee, who had reviewed their submissions of past works.

They only learned the five finalists’ names after making their decisions, and city staff notified artists later that day.

Though other applicants had Enid ties, Murillo was the only artist currently living in Enid to crack the top five, according to PACE. Submissions came from all over the U.S., including California, Texas and New York.

“The competition was fierce,” PACE chair Christy Northcutt said Saturday. “It was exciting to have such high-quality work to judge.”

All five finalists have submitted bids to design both the north and south walls of the building that borders the skate park, though applicants could have submitted for either wall or both.

The finalists will now prepare their designs — which must celebrate the city of Enid — until they present at the beginning of July to PACE’s project selection committee, made up of PACE members, local artists and community stakeholders.

The total project, from PACE’s current year budget, would be funded a maximum $48,000 for supplies, including appropriate surface paints, rental equipment, lodging, transportation and project insurance.

Each finalist will also be paid 30 days after the presentation a one-time $750 honorarium for the development of their proposal.

Murillo, a California native who’s also a custom vehicle detail painter and screen artist, has spray-painted about other five commissioned wall murals in the last two years throughout downtown Enid, including a mural of 1980s pop culture icons, one of giant flowers on the 4RKids building and another of The Doors’ Jim Morrison.

Murillo was out doing detail work on another commission early Saturday morning inside a soon-to-open dispensary on North Grand. This indoor mural includes Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle, coincidentally both icons from L.A. who recently passed away.

Tox Murillo works on a 1980s-themed mural on North Independence in this Sept. 18, 2020, file photo. Murillo uses a brush for detail work, but the majority of the mural is painted with spray cans. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Another Tox mural, of Ice Cube and Chris Tucker’s characters from the movie “Friday,” sits just down the street, at dispensary Grand Avenue Haze.

Murillo said he goes through 10 to 15 cans of MTN 94 paint over the five days it usually takes to finish a wall of this size.

He starts by using the $7 spray cans for the broad strokes, then uses the air brush to touch up and add layers of color, all while holding his iPad tablet to compare to his client’s provided photo or his own design.

“If you want a good result, you’ve got to use the right tools,” he said.

Murillo started tagging walls when he was a teenager living back and forth between Los Angeles and Mexico. At 15, he also started spray-painting the name “Tox,” which he said he now keeps as a reminder of his roots.

After moving around North America as an adult — and turning his artistic interests into a profession doing detail work — Murillo eventually settled in Enid about seven years ago, as a place to raise his now-10-year-old son.

Enid Skate Park, 125 N. 5th, will be the site of Enid’s largest public art project. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

“Now I just feel that I want to do something for the community,” he said. “Because they always got my back.”

His nephew, who also lives with his family in Enid, frequents the new skate park, so Murillo said he hopes his work shows other children like him what’s possible, like how Murillo was inspired when he was younger to follow his passion for art.

“Art really helps the town,” he said. “It’s not just about putting a business somewhere.”

PACE members decided to go forward with the mural to improve the quality of life in the area around the skate park, pointing to studies during Enid City Commission meetings that wall murals reduce the amount of illegal graffiti in an area.

They will meet about a week after presentations to select a finalist from the selection committee’s recommendations. City commissioners will vote to approve the selected artist’s design and bid at the beginning of August.

The artist will then have about three and a half months to finish the project.

The murals, which must be able to withstand Oklahoma weather conditions, are intended to remain on the walls for at least 10 years, according to PACE.

PACE vice chair Michael Shuck said the skate park murals would be the city’s highest-funded project, if including both walls together.

Previous publicly funded Enid art projects “Lazy Circles in the Sky” and “Under Her Wing was the Universe” were both funded around $30,000, the maximum allowed if a city art project also receives private grant funding, according to city staff and PACE members.