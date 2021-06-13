Literary picks of the week: Prize-winning Black poets will read

Prize-winning African-American poets Jericho Brown and Michael Kleber-Diggs will read separately this week from their widely-praised work. Brown, the first Black, gay poet to win the Pulitzer Prize, will be at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist, 511 Groveland Ave., Mpls., at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in a hybrid event offering in-person and virtual attendance. The location and date of this event are appropriate to intersectional realities, according to the sponsoring committee, because the Twin Cities are home to the longest-running LGBTQ Pride parade, and June 19 is observed as Juneteenth, commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.