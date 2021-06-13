Cancel
Food & Drinks

Griffin Claw Brewing Company

BeerAdvocate.com
 10 days ago

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. Thanks @superspak for this can. Pours a slightly cloudy orange, with a half finger sticky white head that leaves plenty of lace behind, with solid retention. 3.75. Smell is tangerine, apricot, pineapple, mango, and some mild...

www.beeradvocate.com
#Grapefruit Juice#Claw#Alcohol#Citrus#Food Drink#Mosaic
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Alarmist Brewing

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. Served from the can in a Lagunitas mason jar. As the editor, do I transition to the opening credits with a smash cut or something smoother? Regardless, this stuff pours a clear sunrise brass topped by a finger of fairly white foam. The nose comprises mild grass, mild biscuit, and a hint of honey for good measure. The taste brings in more of the same, the flavors a bit more robust than their aromas, allowing for a rather pleasant helles drinking experience. The body is a hefty light, with a light moderate carbonation and a smooth feel. Overall, a rather nice helles, not necessarily anything I'm going to write home about from Bavaria, but something I could easily see myself crushing several cans of in this dreadful Summer heat.
Drinksbyo.com

Brewing with the Wizard

An imaginary brewer recently said, “When you happen upon Munich malt, brew Märzen!” Never one to turn down sound advice I started planning for a brew and realized there was a minor problem. I have been doing lots of daydreaming since I started working from home on Friday, March 13,...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Wander Brewing

Look: 3.25 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.75. Served in 16oz Willi Becher. Poured a lightly cloudy light gold color with an inch of white head that had good retention and lacing, and had bubbles that clung nicely to the sides of the glass.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Structures Brewing

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.75. Served in half-litre mug. Poured a fully murky dark orange color with 3/4 inch of white head that had moderate retention and lacing. A nice wheat base supported a strong yeast scent, with a touch of...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Revolution Brewing

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. This beer pours a cloudy, mostly opaque bright yellow color. A two finger at most, pillowy white foam head appears even with a pretty vigorous pour. Aroma has some light tropical notes - orange, peach and papaya layered over some malt and spelt notes. Just a hint of peppery yeast - but the hops are driving the aroma on this one, not the yeast.
Food & Drinkscolumbiacountycurrent.com

Side Show Willie at Hudson Brewing Company, Jun 11

Side Show Willie is performing at Hudson Brewing Company on Friday, June 11th. It’s sure to be a good time with great music and great brews. For more local happenings, news, and events, follow ColumbiaCountyCurrent. on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Threes Brewing

Look: 3.75 | smell: 4 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. I picked up a 16 oz can of this in a local beer store a few months ago, and its been in my fridge since then. Canned on 9/3/2020. Probably still just fine. Im sampling in my .5L dimple mug.
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

Ceviche Night At Circle Brewing Company

Every Wednesday this summer, Huckleberry will have rotating flavors of ceviche at Circle Brewing Company. Tonight (starting at 4 p.m.), we will showcase our shrimp ceviche and amberjack ceviche. First come, first served!. Huckleberry is a Gulf Coast-focused food truck located in North Austin. Their food highlights the South and...
Ohio StateBrewbound.com

Bent Water Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Ohio

LYNN, Mass. – Bent Water Brewing Company will soon be available in the state of Ohio. While the brewery has expanded significantly over the past year, adding several states to its distribution footprint, the expansion to Ohio holds special significance for the brewery. “I’m from a “Friday Night Lights” type...
Food & Drinksdurhammag.com

Home Brewed

Our Home Brewed series is back this Father’s Day! Trivia kicks off at 1 pm. Flex your brain muscles while enjoying a truly immaculate selection of beer and the finest Jamaican cuisine in town from Ama’Gees! After trivia, you’ll want to be there for performances from super talented musicians like Tesh and DJ Twenty3. Enjoy an ideal Father’s Day and get back into the groove of hanging out with our Home Brewed series!
Indianapolis, INprobrewer.com

20 BBL The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank (5 tanks)

20 BBL The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank (5 tanks) ( $7,500 ) I am selling five 20 bbl The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank, (Approx) 5 ft Diameter x 6 ft Straight Side x 8 ft Overall Lenght, (4) S/S Legs, Related valves, gages and piping included. The pressure rating is 15 psi. There are two CIP balls inside. I will deliver for an additional fee within a reasonable distance. The tanks are located in a warehouse about 30 minutes north of Indianapolis, IN. I am selling the tanks for $7,500 each. I also have a Carbon Steel Tank Stand, 21′ L X 6′ W X 6′ that the tanks can sit on it to save space, or sit under it allowing storage above. I’m asking $1,250 for the stand. If you buy all 5 tanks I will include the stand. They are not perfect, but I think you’ll be happy. Email me for additional pictures. Lagers are back! Don’t miss out.
Restaurantsaymag.com

Thirsty Thursday: Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company

For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with Russell Tucker, co-owner of Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company. Tucker explains how the business came to be. “Rapp’s Barren was born out of hobbies turned to passions and strangers turned to friends,” he says. “There were a few commonalities that Chris [Gordon, co-owner] and I shared in the early stages of our friendship, but by and large, the one we enjoyed the most was crafting our own beer. We spent many an evening around the old keg-turned-kettle talking about which brews were our favorite and what sort of flavors we would like to capture and sell if we were to one day have a brewery of our own. As we began to let others sample our creations, it became more evident that opening a commercial brewery was inevitable. People loved our beer, and we loved people loving our beer.”
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company

Look: 4 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.5. Appearance: Pours a clear, light golden color with a bubbling body. A mild white head. SRM of 6. (4.00) Aroma: Mild aromas of pale malts upfront. Some yeast. (3.50) Flavor: The flavor has faint pale malts...
Drinkscanadianbeernews.com

The Establishment Brewing Company Releases We Are Floating In Space Triple IPA

CALGARY, AB – The Establishment Brewing Company has announced the release of a new limited edition ale. This deceptively downy Triple New England IPA does what the style suggests and brings the hops in an astronomically Milky Way. We more than dabbled in saturating products like Incognito which, besides being a definite misnomer, is a liquid concentrate aimed at achieving gratuitous levels of hoppy conspicuousness. Then, as a part of the ongoing game of one-upmanship we’re playing against ourselves, we threw another hop supercharger into the mix in the form of Cryo hops. Cryo is essentially freeze-dried lupulin, and lupulin is essentially the good stuff from the hop cone—AKA the sticky icky of the beer world and a good word to have up your sleeve for your next game of Scrabble.
DrinksBrewbound.com

Pelican Brewing Company Introduces Pelican Pilsner

Pacific City, Oregon – Pelican Brewing Company takes on the classic and elegant Pilsner style, with the release of Pelican Pilsner. Staying true to their commitment to brewing every beer with purpose and precision, the Pelican team set out to make a lean, dry, crisp, and refreshing Pilsner reminiscent of those found in Northern Germany. As a result, this beer bears both classic elegance and balance of aromatic hops and toasty, bready malts that interplay to create the perfect palate pleaser for all beer lovers. Find our brewing team’s favorite beer now available in 12 oz. six-packs, select Pelican Mixed 12-packs, and on draft at Pelican’s three coastal brewpubs and local watering holes.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Trivia Tuesday at True Anomaly Brewing Company

True Anomaly Brewing in EaDo hosts a weekly trivia series organized by Booze n’ Query Trivia, featuring four themed rounds (including a round of space trivia, naturally). First place winners each week score a $50 True Anomaly gift card. How to Get Vaccinated & Safely Lose the Mask. With the...
Schaumburg, ILwhattheythink.com

Great Lakes Brewing Company Celebrates INX Can Design Contest Victory

Great Lakes Brewing Company team members celebrate their INX Can Design contest victory. From left to right: Adam Ritterspach, multimedia coordinator; Megan Monsman, graphic designer; Jameson Campbell, creative supervisor; and Marissa DeSantis, brand marketing manager. Schaumburg, Ill. – The team at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland recently received their...