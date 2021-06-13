Griffin Claw Brewing Company

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. Served from the can in a Lagunitas mason jar. As the editor, do I transition to the opening credits with a smash cut or something smoother? Regardless, this stuff pours a clear sunrise brass topped by a finger of fairly white foam. The nose comprises mild grass, mild biscuit, and a hint of honey for good measure. The taste brings in more of the same, the flavors a bit more robust than their aromas, allowing for a rather pleasant helles drinking experience. The body is a hefty light, with a light moderate carbonation and a smooth feel. Overall, a rather nice helles, not necessarily anything I'm going to write home about from Bavaria, but something I could easily see myself crushing several cans of in this dreadful Summer heat.