Evil Genius Beer Company

Drinksbyo.com

The Alcohols of Beer

Of course beer has alcohol in it — that much is given. Most of us also know that yeast is the producer of our alcohol. And the conditions that we provide for our yeast friends will play a large role to the extent of what alcohols are created. Most of us are familiar with ethanol, the primary alcohol found in beer and the substance that gives us a buzz. Today we’ll take a spin through some of the alcohols we may encounter in our beer and ways we can control for them.
Food & Drinksminthilltimes.com

BEER WITH A BROKER

BEER W/ A BROKER is BACK!!! Join us Thursday June 24th at 6:30. We have a new twist on the gathering. We will have a food truck present and we will be playing Real Estate Bingo! You will have a chance to win one of 3 gift cards! Don’t miss out! We have missed our time with the community!!
Charlottesville, VABrewbound.com

Champion Brewing Company to Release Two New Beers This Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Champion Brewing Company will release two new beers this summer: Electric Light and Inflatable Arms. Champion’s hometown run club had long expressed the desire for a recovery beer. Champion’s Director of Sales Clay Cooper said, “A huge part of our fan base was interested in a low-calorie, low-ABV beer. So, we listened, and created Electric Light, a simple, delicious beer with low carbs and one gram of protein.” Electric Light (IBU 5, 3.6% ABV) is a fruited session ale with flavors of passion fruit, mango, and Himalayan sea salt. The functional beer is landing on shelves in June, 2021.
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Intermission Beer Company joins Curtain Up Beer Project

Intermission Beer Company announced recently that it will participate in the Curtain Up Beer Project, a nationwide collaboration of craft breweries raising money for arts workers who are struggling due to the pandemic. Currently the only Virginia brewer to participate, Intermission will release its Curtain Up beer, a hazy IPA...
Morgantown, WVmorgantownmag.com

Beer With a View

A Wharf District restaurant opens a biergarten for all to enjoy. An epic place to drink a cold beer quietly arrived in Morgantown this month. River Birch Cafe opened up its rooftop biergarten on June 10 and the view is hands-down one of the best in town, rising high above the Wharf District on the banks of the Mighty Mon River. There isn’t another space quite like it around.
DrinksWDIO-TV

Warrior Brewing Company cans and ships out first batch of beers

Many of us raise our hats in support of the brave men and women who serve our country, but now, we can also raise our glasses. Warrior Brewing Company, a new veteran owned and operated brewery in Lincoln Park, canned and shipped out their first several thousand beers Monday. The...
Food & Drinkstakestwoeggs.com

Mango Pomelo Sago (楊枝甘露)

This tropical fruit Mango Pomelo Sago combines the sweet nectar of fresh mangos, creamy coconut milk, and chewy tapioca sago pearls. This easy and healthy 20-minute dessert is so refreshing it is ideal for those hot summer months. My mom tends to shows her love by dropping off a giant...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Reviews: Women of Westward Benefit Barrels

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Westward Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit Beer Company debuts new menu for reopening

Like many small businesses, Detroit Beer Company found itself temporarily closing as a result of the pandemic. While the doors were closed for more than seven months, Detroit Beer Company refreshed its menu, bringing on Chef Rodney Lubinski from Gold Cash Gold and Grand Trunk Pub to help lead the menu’s overhaul. Together with Chef Brendon Edwards, also formerly of Gold Cash Gold and Standby Cocktail Bar, Lubinski created the new menu with a focus on freshness and contemporary trends.
DrinksPosted by
PennLive.com

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company collaborate on a new ‘shore beer’

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company have collaborated on a limited-quantity new “light-bodied shore beer” that will be available at select locations. Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, “with a touch of strawberry sweetness made with Wawa’s fresh lemonade,” will sell for $8.99 for a six-pack. “Working closely with Wawa’s beverage guru, Michael...
Arnaudville, LAPosted by
Only In Louisiana

Hop to Bayou Teche Brewing Company For Handcrafted Beers and Yummy Pub Grub

You may not know it, but Louisiana has a pretty hopping microbrewery scene (pun intended), with over 30 microbreweries peppered around the state. There’s one incredible brewery in the heart of Cajun Country that’s grown quite the fanbase in its decade of existence, and now’s the perfect time to pay them a visit. Have you […] The post Hop to Bayou Teche Brewing Company For Handcrafted Beers and Yummy Pub Grub appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & Drinkssouthernfoodways.org

The Southern Genius of the Cuban Sandwich

Hear the origin story of the Cuban sandwich, and learn how it influenced the current identity of Floridian Cuban Americans. The Cuban sandwich. If it’s made with ingredients different from someone else’s recipe, you might find yourself in an hours-long argument in the middle of Little Havana. In Miami and Tampa, Florida, restaurant owners, historians, and Cuban Americans recount their own memories of the Cuban sandwich, as well as the story of its origins. In this episode of Gravy, reporter Kayla Stewart explores the sandwich’s long-standing origin story, new research about the Cuban sandwich, and how the South influenced the sandwich’s popularity and the current identity of Floridian Cuban Americans.
Food & Drinksava360.com

YUMMY FOOD HACKS AND GENIUS KITCHEN TRICKS

Check out this cool cooking hacks, to add more flavor to your day!. Find out how to better use your kitchen tools, or even better, how to create kitchen tools when you need them!. Fresh recopies with eggs that will blow your mind!!. Eggs are the perfect ingredient to add...
Food & DrinksBham Now

Beer and Hymns

After a long hiatus, we are back with our first Beer & Hymns of 2021.It’s exactly what it sounds like – we sing old-timey hymns (plus a few new ones…as long as they sound good in a bar) while enjoying good food and beverages.Is a specific church hosting? No.Are we trying to convert you and rope you into a cult? No.Is there a mass baptism planned? No way.Just bring yourself and maybe a few friends (or just make friends there!) and the best singing voice you have! After all, our motto is “Sing Loudly, Drink Slowly, Make Friends.”
Recipesrecipes.net

Miso Salmon With Sake Butter Recipe

Indulge in umami and seafood flavors from this sweet and savory miso salmon recipe—yet another quick and easy dinner idea for you to try! It comes with succulent sake butter that perfectly compliments the miso-glazed fish. Serve the salmon over rice or soba noodles to let them soak up the rich flavors. Paired with baked asparagus and cheesecake strawberries, it makes a fancy home-cooked meal for an exciting dinner date.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Red Truck Beer Company Proposes Beer Garden Expansion In FoCo

Fort Collins' Red Truck Beer Company could be back on the brewery scene sooner than we think - and could also be expanding in a fashion that all patrons are sure to enjoy. After more than a year following its abrupt closing to the public, Red Truck Beer Company is seemingly gearing up for a big return, as the brewery has reportedly proposed a new beer garden project.
Recipesbutternut-lane.com

Bourbon Peach Crisp

All you need is a handful of simple ingredients to make this recipe, and most you probably already have on hand. A mixing bowl, a baking dish, and you’re set. The combination of peaches and bourbon is so delicious, and unlike pie, a crisp is so easy to throw together and is always a crowd pleaser.
Brooklyn, NYcititour.com

Dinner at Victor in Gowanus

If you haven’t been to Victor in the old Freek’s Mill space in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, you don’t know what you’re missing. The restaurant with its open kitchen and plenty of outside space has a laid back vibe and excellent Mediterranean fare. Chefs Ryan Angulo and Ian Alvarez (Butter Channel, French Louie) are the forces behind Victor specializing in small plates for sharing and some larger ones.