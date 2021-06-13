Evil Genius Beer Company

Of course beer has alcohol in it — that much is given. Most of us also know that yeast is the producer of our alcohol. And the conditions that we provide for our yeast friends will play a large role to the extent of what alcohols are created. Most of us are familiar with ethanol, the primary alcohol found in beer and the substance that gives us a buzz. Today we’ll take a spin through some of the alcohols we may encounter in our beer and ways we can control for them.