Espresso Honey Imperial Milk Stout

"Hello everyone! It's very fun making a simple and quick-to-knit project using leftover yarn from previous projects. The challenge is creating a design that uses just what's left without having to go and purchase more of it -because you overshot- which beats the purpose (I'm obviously speaking from experience, haha!). Sometimes though, you have just enough material left to come up with a beautiful piece that complements the main one. For example, one of my favorite works, the Hashtag Jacket, the leftovers of which I turned into a Slouchy and Mittens matching set. Now, I've made many cowls from bulky yarn in the past, because I think it keeps the neck especially cozy during really cold days. This Nako Spaghetti Effect yarn (left unused from my Scalloped Chocolate Shawlette and Hat) is so easy to knit using 8 mm to 10 mm needles, and looks so stunning even with a simple garter pattern. I found that garter stitch and lace pattern worked in stripes of two colors gave the cowl the wavy shape I was aiming for. I hope you like it and enjoy making it."