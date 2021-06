Ahhh, the alure of the single barrel release. I’ll admit to anyone who asks that I’ve never been the biggest supporter of Starward, but I cannot elucidate exactly why. Starward are kind enough to host the Whisky and Dreams tasting show every year, and if there’s a better whisky show on the Melbourne calendar, please point me in that direction. Additionally, the only bottle – before now – that I’ve owned from Starward has been their 10th anniversary release, which was so good and well priced that I quickly returned for a second bottle before they all disappeared. I’ve had some fun with the ginger beer cask releases that I’ve found in a friend’s collection. To top off the factors working in Starward’s favour, they are a scant 15-minute drive from my front door.