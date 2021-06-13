Positive Mental Attitude

“When you throw a stone at God, it lands right on top of your head.” – African proverb. Oftentimes, we are quick to criticise others without making any kind of effort to understand them, or even pause to reflect on how our criticism of them will affect them. Interestingly, and quite often, the circumstances that spark our disparagement of others are trivial. A person might dress in a way that is different from how we would have them dress. They might be eating in a manner that we feel should not be as such. Or they might even be laughing about issues we think they should take seriously. These and many other relatively minor mannerisms of others in our daily lives have the potential to make us criticise them.