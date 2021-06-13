Imperial Eclipse 3 Year Vertical (2020)

In the simplest forms of icy treats, a street vendor pours a sweet topping over a paper cone or cup of crushed frozen water. Thus the snow cone. Fruit-flavored sugary syrups are common across the United States, with regional specialties like a fruit-cream combo in New Orleans. In Hawaii, shave ice (note the lack of past tense) is a common street-vendor snack, with the central component shaved instead of crushed and toppings including ice cream and adzuki beans as well as syrups of island fruits. Condensed milk, with or without syrups, flavor crushed ice in many Latin dessert traditions, and Italians, depending on the region, like theirs with coffee, chocolate or almonds as well as fruit flavors. Regardless, it is a product distinct from sorbet and ice cream.