Imperial Eclipse 3 Year Vertical (2020)
Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.75 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.5. Pours pitch black color with a small tan head that faded on the faster side and left minimal spotty lacing, hissing and making crackling sounds the whole time the head receded. Smells of dark chocolate, booze, vanilla, cocoa powder, espresso beans, milk chocolate, burnt coffee grinds, hot fudge and a sweetness like caramel and molasses. Hints of oaky barrel notes trickle through the rich chocolate aromas.www.beeradvocate.com