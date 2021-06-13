Through The Wire

Let your little one choose between her love for princesses and astronauts with the Mint Girls organic clothing collection. Made of organic cotton, this made-in-Portugal apparel offers something more for girls who love science, trucks, and astronauts. While girls’ clothing sections are often full of pink, purple, unicorns, and princesses, many young girls love cars and outer space! So Mint Girls provides these options. In fact, the first collection comes in three themes: astronauts, letters and words, and trucks. Each theme comes in a dress, leggings, and a T-shirt. The long-sleeve dress has a wide, twirly skirt and pockets. Plus, the elastic, durable leggings are great for outdoor play, and the comfortable T-shirt is ideal for everyday wear. Finally, the organic clothing has a soft feel and a long-lasting design.