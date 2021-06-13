Extra Baked Pastry Stout

For the novice baker, sorting through all the available bakeware options could be enough to make you stay away from the oven altogether. Should you choose nonstick or ceramic? Do you really need both a pie pan and a cake pan? And, what’s the difference between a baking sheet and a cookie sheet anyway? While it can seem rather overwhelming, start by thinking about your habits and space. Consider your go-to dishes, the scope of recipes you like to follow, how hard you are on your cooking tools, and the amount of storage in your kitchen to narrow down the list. To make it even easier to stock your cabinets with durable and reliable tools, we’ve rounded up our favorites. Read on for the best baking pans and sets we swear by.