Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Extra Baked Pastry Stout

BeerAdvocate.com
 10 days ago

Look: 4 | smell: 2.5 | taste: 3 | feel: 2.75 | overall: 2.75. This beer pours a brownish black with a small brownish head. The aroma features lots of untoasted coconut, verging on suntan style, coca powder, brownies, and some vanilla. The flavor is really heavy on the sweet coconut, with brownies, a bit of acidic coffee, and a slightly bitter bright aftertaste. The body is medium to full with a fair with a little lingering sweetness. Overall I was not a fan of this - it just feel unbalances - it's not a sugar bomb, which is nice, but it has all these flavors that almost demand more sugar. The coconut in particular feel mishandled, not toasted enough to extract the proper flavor. Bent Paddle does such a nice job with traditional styles, their foray into silly dessert beer just feels half done.

www.beeradvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastry#Sugar#Beer#Stout#Coffee#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkswypr.org

Baking Tips

After watching dozens of episodes of British baking shows, I've come to realize that I actually know next to nothing about baking. All that talk about sponges, and proofing and soggy bottoms leaves me baffled. So I'm glad that Chef Jerry Pellegrino is such a dab hand at bakery. Jerry has helped us out with a few great tips for better baking.
Recipestwopeasandtheirpod.com

40 Best Salad Recipes

If you are in a salad rut or looking for the VERY best salads, I am here to help because I love a GOOD salad. I don’t do boring salads. Salads should be loaded with lots of different flavors, textures, colors, and toppings!. Today, I am sharing 10 simple tips...
RecipesPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Bake

Y’all, I have something to share today that is going to make your life in the kitchen easier. This absolutely delicious and crazy-easy Chicken Parmesan Bake has all the delicious flavor of traditional chicken Parm, but with a fraction of the work. The recipe takes advantage of frozen pre-breaded and...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

The Stout Of Monte Cristo

Look: 4.25 | smell: 4 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 4. Dark opaque body, no lacing, red highlights, cola aspect. Smell is roasted malt, chocolate, which yields a similar flavor. A bit thin, but tasty and quite drinkable. darktronica from Indiana. 4.35/5 rDev +7.1%. look: 4.25 |...
Recipesthevegspace.co.uk

Recipe: Vegan Apple Pie with shortcrust pastry

Apples, cinnamon and sultanas encased in crisp and 'buttery' shortcrust pastry - this traditional vegan apple pie is a crowd pleasing dessert served with vegan ice cream or custard. Apple pie is such a treat, and all the more so with crisp and sweet homemade shortcrust pastry. This vegan version...
Recipesjeanieandluluskitchen.com

Chip Crusted Baked Chicken

I just served them with some salad and potatoes for a complete meal. Oh my gosh, the truffle chips made such an incredible, flavorful and crisp coating. While those chicken tenders were baking, I could throw those sides together and have dinner on the table quickly. Hope you all enjoy it as much as we did here!! xoxo.
Recipesfood24.com

No-bake chocolate slice

Line a 23 x 13 cm loaf tin with non-stick baking paper and break the Bakers Blue Label® Marie biscuits into small pieces. In a double boiler, add the butter and chocolate and stir until it is melted and smooth. When it’s melted, stir through the condensed milk until well combined. It will start to thicken a little and pull away from the sides.
Recipeshappyfoodstube.com

How to make shortcrust pastry?

Pie weights (see below for options) To a mixing bowl, add flour and sugar. Mix with your hand. Add the diced butter and rub it in with your fingertips, until crumb-like texture. Then it’s time to work the egg yolk. Water will help the pastry come together but only a small amount should be added, in stages.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Baked Ziti

Brown meat. Remove from heat and add Ricotta, Parmesan, egg, parsley, salt and pepper. Pour in half of the spaghetti sauce and mix; add cooked ziti. Stir gently to coat noodles. Spoon mixture into 9x13-inch baking pan. Pour the rest of the spaghetti sauce on top. Cover and bake at 350 F for 20 minutes. Remove cover; sprinkle with Mozzarella and bake 5 more minutes or until melted. Serves 8.
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

Come for the cruffin, stay for the sourdough at Temple Pastries

Making pastry requires a repetitive, almost ritualistic approach. "It's the same motions over and over again, but you can use it, once you're comfortable with it, to create this sort of magical experience," said Christina Wood, the chef/owner of Temple Pastries located in Seattle's Central District. "The most fun part of this job is trying to figure out how we can flip a normal pastry that everyone has seen on its end and create something totally new."
Recipeslemonpeony.com

No Bake Banana Split Pie!

No Bake Banana Split Pie! Easy No Bake Dessert Recipe without sweetened condensed milk. The Perfect Banana Split Dessert for Summer!. No Bake Banana Split Pie! An easy Banana Split Dessert Recipe for Summer!. If you love No Bake Desserts as much as I do, this Banana Split Pie is...
Recipescookitonce.com

SHEET PAN BREAKFAST BAKE

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 35 mins | Total time: 50 mins | Yield: 6 Servings. Waking up to this amazing Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake is everything to me. I just want to faceplant myself in this delicious one-pan meal with all my favourite breakfast requisite; eggs, bacon, and cheesy crisp hash browns.
Food & DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Black Walnut Belgian Imperial Stout

Notes: A truly complex stout with hints of vanilla and coffee supported by a dark, malty base. We’ve taken a big stout and made it bigger with Belgian malts and candy sugar, making it a one of a kind Belgian Stout.
Food & DrinksSaveur

From Pastries to Pizza, The Best Baking Pans Go The Distance

For the novice baker, sorting through all the available bakeware options could be enough to make you stay away from the oven altogether. Should you choose nonstick or ceramic? Do you really need both a pie pan and a cake pan? And, what’s the difference between a baking sheet and a cookie sheet anyway? While it can seem rather overwhelming, start by thinking about your habits and space. Consider your go-to dishes, the scope of recipes you like to follow, how hard you are on your cooking tools, and the amount of storage in your kitchen to narrow down the list. To make it even easier to stock your cabinets with durable and reliable tools, we’ve rounded up our favorites. Read on for the best baking pans and sets we swear by.
Recipeswaitsburgtimes.com

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

It's the season of backyard barbeques and neighborhood potlucks, a time when small gatherings can quickly turn into large parties. Amongst the various salads and grilled meats of your summer spreads, there is always room for a crowd pleaser casserole. And perhaps none pleases a crowd quite like the American classic, macaroni and cheese. As with any national favorite, there are countless variations and regionally specific recipes for this cheesy comfort, all of which are a million times better than anything that is made from neon orange powder in a box. Here, I have a creamy cheese sauce that thickens in the oven, speckled with bright red pimentos, and finished with a crispy golden breadcrumb topping.
Food & Drinksyoursun.com

Baked red snapper

What is an American red snapper? I don’t know if there’s any difference between a red snapper in Mexican waters or in American waters. Seems like we just decided they’re ours. I don’t know all the rules about harvesting them either. (That’s what our weekly regulations page is for.) I...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Espresso Honey Imperial Milk Stout

Look: 3.75 | smell: 4.5 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4 | overall: 4.25. Very good head production from a hard pour. Good retention. Head is dark tan; body is an inviting nutty brown verging on black. Very fine sediment on the edge of the glass if you swirl the brew.
Recipestraybakesandmore.com

No-Bake Chocolate Hazelnut Traybake

On a hot day, when I don’t want to turn on the oven, I often look for a no-bake traybake and this No-Bake Chocolate Hazelnut Traybake fits the bill beautifully. You don’t even need to use the stove as this can all be prepared in the microwave. Chocolate, biscuits, marshmallows and hazelnuts all mixed together and topped with a mix of chocolate and Nutella.