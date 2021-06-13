Serie Signature Maibock

Look: 5 | smell: 5 | taste: 5 | feel: 5 | overall: 5. I never write reviews, but I will write a rave review for this beer because it has such a fantastic and distinct flavor profile and a sweetness I find so appealing. It is the aggregate flavor of raspberries or cherries, white chocolate, and cognac but it is not overly rich. It is 11% but it is neither sticky nor thick nor overly sweet and has no booze burn. There is none of the over-heavy malt sweetness of which I can only tolerate a few sips before I feel like I'm drinking molasses. In fact, the beer is extremely easy drinking -- like a lower abv marzen or bock -- as opposed to those overrich barley wines and stouts. The lightness of the beer means you can drink a lot of it without the distinct flavors blending into a homogenous syrupy indistinct malty brown sweetness. The mild berry-like acidity and light body together enhance the white chocolate and boozy cognac notes without those rich flavors totally dominating your palate. People throw around the term "balance" to praise food and drink -- I never quite understood how to apply the term about until now. I think this beer is a total masterpiece and a great tool to learn how to think about and describe beer and its qualities.