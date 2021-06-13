Cancel
Slack Packer

BeerAdvocate.com
 10 days ago

Notes: Part of Expedition Pack Trek Three. A Hazy Double IPA brewed with Ever Grain. Brewed with lush oats. Drippily hopped with Sabro, Citra, & Chinook. Expect sweet tropical candy backed with dank green. 3.96/5 rDev +1%. look: 4.25 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall:...

www.beeradvocate.com
News Break
Lifestyle
Recipessweetandsavorymeals.com

Instant Pot Mexican Rice

Instant Pot Mexican Rice is a dump and cook recipe made with long-grain white rice, veggies, and lots of taco seasoning. This dish requires minimal prep work and you have to pressure cook it for only 4 minutes. Cooking rice in the Instant Pot is easy, convenient and it ensures...
RecipesA Couple Cooks

Grilled Shrimp Salad

This grilled shrimp salad is summer dinner at its finest! It’s bursting with flavor, drizzled with a zingy tomato vinaigrette. Fire up the grill, because here’s an easy summer dinner recipe ready to impress…Grilled Shrimp Salad! This one is all about the season: flip flops and cicadas humming and the clinking of ice cubes in a tall glass of homemade lemonade. The first bite is a burst of flavor: smoky shrimp, savory feta and the tangy burst of a fresh tomato vinaigrette. Throw a few extra veggies on the grill, and you’ve got an impressive summer dinner in for all your patio meals.
IndustryForkliftAction.com

Fruit packer saves with Li-ion

A West Coast fruit and wine company was able to save nearly half a million dollars by switching its forklift fleet to lithium-ion batteries. Allan Brothers installed the world's biggest fruit packing line in 2018. This meant the company would need a new battery space for a growing fleet of lift trucks. This new, ventilated battery room was expected to cost USD440,000, and company management calculated that maintenance of the then-current lead acid batteries was already racking up 750 minutes of downtime and was costing USD56,000 annually. Allan Brothers switched its 25 forklifts from lead acid to lithium-ion, which eliminated the need for the battery room and the high levels of labour and costs associated with the daily maintenance of lead acid batteries. In addition to these long-term savings, there were instant benefits as well: batteries plugged in overnight were completely charged by the start of a new shift at 3 am. Quick-hit opportunity charging was used during shift breaks to further increase efficiency and prolong the lifespan of the batteries. Also gone were the risks to preserving the hygienic production process required in the industry. The solution involved OneCharge lithium-ion batteries, which met Allan Brothers' cost, hygiene, and space needs. Allan Brothers recently diversified its portfolio by purchasing Sagemoor vineyards in Pasco, Washington. According to OneCharge CEO Alex Pisarev, Li-ion forklifts are ideal for both the fruit and wine sectors. "The wine business shifts with high and low seasons, which creates a challenge best met with effective equipment utilisation. Li-ion forklift batteries are the optimal choice to power equipment used with seasonal fluctuations, and they offer cost-effective benefits to warehouses of all sizes," he explains, noting that unlike lead acid batteries, Li-ion batteries can wait for six months in off-mode, without the risk of losing capacity or becoming inoperable. In the wine industry, the production facility also must meet the highest standards of hygiene. A lithium-ion electric forklift battery produces zero pollutants and is a reliable and clean technology, a necessary feature for operations in the food and beverage industry, Pisarev adds.
Recipesrecipes.net

Miso Salmon With Sake Butter Recipe

Indulge in umami and seafood flavors from this sweet and savory miso salmon recipe—yet another quick and easy dinner idea for you to try! It comes with succulent sake butter that perfectly compliments the miso-glazed fish. Serve the salmon over rice or soba noodles to let them soak up the rich flavors. Paired with baked asparagus and cheesecake strawberries, it makes a fancy home-cooked meal for an exciting dinner date.
Recipesspaceshipsandlaserbeams.com

Watermelon Salad

Try our lazy cooking bundle - for a limited time, 60% off!. I love the time of year when watermelon is in season! The vibrant pink fruit embodies everything that is summer and memories of childhood. This Watermelon Salad is such a refreshing and delicious salad. The flavors of the sweet ripe watermelon, crisp fresh English cucumbers, mint leaves and salty feta blend together in a medley of tastes and textures that are simply irresistible.
InternetPosted by
HackerNoon

Easy Guide to Turn Slack Threads into Verdant Hackernoon Articles

Slogging is a simple app that lets you turn conversation threads on Slack channels into beautiful drafts on Hackernoon ready for our 3 million monthly readers. This Slogging thread by and Akasha Rose occurred in slogging's official #slogging-support channel, and has been edited for readability. Slogging is a simple app...
Celebritiessportswar.com

DJ is a whole other can of worms. Noticed that DJ was sporting slacks

I am not 100% sure how this really got started. They definitely aren't -- jdubforwahoowa 06/18/2021 2:08PM. Koepka (justifiably) called DeChambeau out for his incredibly slow play -- NaturalMysticHoo 06/18/2021 2:14PM. Maybe not relevant but I believe Koepka had a physical confrontation with -- Molina 06/18/2021 3:42PM. DJ is a...
kitchenstewardship.com

Easy Instant Pot Chicken Burrito Bowls Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Let’s talk about the greatest dinner ever: Burrito bowls. Why are burrito bowls the best? For these reasons:. Family-friendly (who doesn’t love tacos? Serial killers. That’s who.) Budget-friendly (beans and rice!) Allergy-friendly (GF? No...
RecipesNebraskaTV

On the Menu - Taco Pasta Salad

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, cooked and grease drained. 2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes; or cherry or grape tomatoes, halved. 4 cups shredded lettuce (romaine or iceberg) 1 bottle (12 ounces) Russian, French or Western Salad Dressing. 2 cans (2.25 ounces each) sliced black olives, drained. 3 to...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Recipesrecipes.net

Crispy Rice Squares Recipe

Crisp, gooey, and sweet, these rice squares are a great dessert that you can serve at a party or give away as a party favor. Butter an 8-inch square pan and line with parchment or wax paper. Set aside. Melt butter in large pot over medium low heat. Add honey...
Recipesohsweetbasil.com

Chopped Chinese Chicken Salad

Who thinks that the salad dressing is the best part about a salad? I do! Most of the time anyway…the dressing on this Chopped Chinese chicken salad is phenomenal but it’s the crunchy, flavorful veggies and chunks of chicken that really do it for me. Mmmm Asian Chicken Salad for...
Recipesdeliciouslittlebites.com

Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole

Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole is mega creamy, cheesy, and mildly spicy – the best dish to serve to a crowd! The simplicity of this dish is the fact that it may be made as a one-pan meal, in an oven-proof skillet or casserole dish. Salsa Verde Chicken is a satisfying...
Recipesthethreetomatoes.com

Crispy Bacon Wedge Salad

Do you love a classic steakhouse wedge salad with creamy blue cheese dressing? It may not be the most glamorous dish in the world, but it’s one of my favorites! A wedge salad is the kind of dish that’ll make all of your guests happy. And vegetarians can substitute nuts for bacon to give the salad that crispiness factor.
Recipessweetcaramelsunday.com

Cilantro Lime Yogurt Sauce

Cilantro Lime Yogurt sauce is the sauce you need in your life! A simple combo of herbs, garlic and creamy yogurt delivers taste, texture and pure yum. Recipes like my Herbed Yogurt Sauce allow us to use fresh herbs to enjoy their ability through texture and flavor to enhance other ingredients.
Recipescookingwithcurls.com

Cherry Almond Crisp

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, please visit my disclosure page. Homemade Cherry Almond Crisp, filled with fresh, sweet cherries and topped with a crunchy oat crumble. Serve with vanilla ice cream or fresh whipped cream for an extra special treat at your next potluck or barbecue!
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Recipesservingdumplings.com

Creamy Chicken with Corn and Chorizo

Creamy chicken with corn and chorizo. If it’s possible to upstage a chicken meal, this dish comes close. An ultra flavorful white wine sauce made extra creamy with Boursin cheese, finished off with crisped corn and crunchy chorizo. Fancy looking, delicious and super easy to make. Plus, it’s a complete meal made in one skillet. A 30-minute knock out dinner that everyone will love!