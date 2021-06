Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian went out for dinner last night in LA. The Rock doesn’t get papped super often. It might not seem that way because he’s quite active on social media, but I don’t see weekly shots of him on the agency sites which makes sense – this is not a man on the party scene, he has young children, and he is BUSY. When does The Rock have time to get papped? He’s always shooting or in the gym or managing his various businesses or, maybe, contemplating a run for office. Also he’s a big deal, one of the biggest deals, so when he travels, he flies private so you’re not often going to see him at an airport, even when there’s no COVID.