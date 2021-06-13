Brauherren Pils
Look: 4.75 | smell: 4.5 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. Production code: L 140908:12 (what the fuck this means I have no clue) L: Pours a pale straw color with excellent clarity ( a bit of hop particulate can bee seen floating in the matrix when held up to a light source). A nice high, slow pour gives a fine, white three fingers head. The retention on this one is pretty good. The head slowly falls to a nice 5 mm head that is retained leaving a nice webbed and ringed lacing as the beer recedes in the glass.