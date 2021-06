The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. A few words about the makers and the takers. That, as you may recall, was the formulation once favored by Fox “News” and other organs of the political right to describe the dynamic between those at the top of the economic pyramid and those at the bottom. The poor — characterized as scavenging animals by more than one conservative — were said to contribute nothing to our society, while mooching off their financial betters.