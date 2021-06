Teachers are nothing short of superheroes. That’s probably never been more apparent than it was this school year, as educators needed to find a way to shift their curriculum to virtual formats before eventually pivoting back to in-person learning at the risk of their own safety during the (hopefully) late stages of a worldwide pandemic. They did all of this while being tremendously underpaid and seeing their schools continually have funding reduced. As a token of appreciation for all the hard work teachers have put in during this unthinkably difficult school year, Third Space Brewing has started a “beer fund” to allow customers to buy pints for educators all summer long.