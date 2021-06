We admit it: we had low expectations for plastic fountain pens, but we were far more than "pleasantly surprised": this trio of pens is impressive. They’re chic (stylish + sense of fun) but eminently affordable. Most important for what is first and foremost a tool to be used every day—beautifully engineered: the barrel is comfortable to hold, the pen itself is lightweight yet anything but plastic-y, and the medium nib positively glides across the page. A few subtle design details further elevate this stylish product way beyond its modest price point: the clear cap is faceted and the round barrel segues into a graceful hexagonal shape at the end. Keep one at work, one in your home office, one on the bedside table, or all three on your desk: the three together really are more than the sum of their parts.