Drinks

Grimm Artisanal Ales

 10 days ago

Look: 3.75 | smell: 4 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. Color is a chill hazed golden with thick white head with fine bead, lace sticks to glass. Smell is fruity, yeasty and lightly hoppy with faintly woody aroma that is mildly sweet in aroma yet mellow malt odor.

Connecticut State
#Ale#Odor#Glass#Artisanal#Food Drink#Beverages#Grimm Artisanal Ales#Willybecker#Indians
Lifestyle
Drinks
Food & Drinks
Drinks

Beer releases from Hale’s Ale Brewery

Hale’s Ale Brewery just announced the release of four beers, including a new addition to its year-round lineup. Here is the release info from the brewery. Hale’s Easy Come, Easy Go is an easy-drinking, light-golden Pilsner and the perfect pairing for late spring sun. Aromas of honey and floral hops mix with a slightly spicy Pilsner flavor. A hint of lingering bitterness leaves you not wanting to let go of this refreshing beer. 5% ABV.
Drinks

2 x 4 Cream Ale

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. Pours crystal clear gold coloured with a thin loose head atop. Sweet smell as usual for most cream ales. Sweet with wheat-like notes along with bitter notes are the characteristics of the taste. Mouthfeel is bubbly.
Drinks

Dirty Blonde Ale

Notes: From mild to wild this one’s the perfect companion for whatever you’re up for. Crisp wheat smoothness gives way to a touch of coriander snap and a kiss of sweet orange peel perk that lingers on your lips. With a beautiful cloudy golden hue and ample head this one makes you love her more with every pour.
Drinks

New Cocktail Beers And Big India Pale Ales

With Memorial Day now in the rear view mirror, summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with intriguing new offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Firestone Walker Debuts New Cocktail Beer (Paso Robles, CA) – As one of our favorite beer writers Cat Wolinski explained...
Food & Drinks

Casa Agria Specialty Ales

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. Served from the tap in a snifter at Consume. Finishing up some dinner, rocking a saison for something of an aperitif. This stuff pours a mostly clear sunset russet-amber topped by a finger of dirty white foam. The nose comprises mildly funky wheat, light tart white grapes, a touch of hay, a bit of caramel-soaked biscuit, some candied orange peel, and a hint of wild wood. The taste brings in more of the same, the immediate emphasis landing on the fruitier aspects, tartness and all, but then quickly melding into the rest, mellowing the tart into something of an almost bland mélange. The body is a light medium, with a light moderate carbonation and a lightly drying finish. Overall, a nice saison, a pleasant splash of sourness without overdoing things, but the second and third acts just kinda hang there for me.
Drinks

Mischievous Brown Ale

Notes: This traditional Southern English style brown ale combines a generous amount of European malts with minimal American hops. The result is an award-winning rich, malty ale brewed true to style.
Food & Drinks

Grimm's Stone Crabs

Stop by Grimm's Stone Crab in Everglades City and pick up fresh stone crab claws and seafood TO GO. We don't have dining at our location, but we'll give you what you need to create your own ultimate fresh seafood picnic, complete with tangy mustard sauce and crab mallets. We specialize in FRESH seafood. My Father and Grandmother opened their first processing plant and retail market (or fishhouse to the locals) in 1979. Over the years many things have changed but the same thing that started this business over 30 years ago stands true today, the love of FRESH caught seafood. Whether it's crabs or lobster or frog legs or shrimp it’s local, affordable and delicious. Stone crab claws are available during the annual season, October 15 to May 15.
Lifestyle

1887 Burton Ale

Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. Copper colored with a fingernail of off white around the rim and covering a quarter of the top. The aroma is of caramel malt and alcohol. I’m tasting caramel malt and alcohol. The mouth is very dry and crisp.
Drinks

Brewbound Podcast: Love Conquers Ale

Each June, Boston Beer Company releases Samuel Adams Love Conquers Ale, a blackberry basil lime gose, for Pride. For 2021, Samuel Adams is partnering with New Belgium on the release, with both companies donating 100% of the purchase price of the beer to non-profit organization GLAAD. Carissa Sweigart, Boston Beer’s...
Drinks

Reed’s Launches Real Ginger Ale Mocktails: Shirley Tempting & Transfusion

Kick starting the summer season, Reed’s Inc., America’s #1 ginger company, is excited to announce the launch of two new, zero sugar Really REAL Ginger Ale Mocktails – Shirley Tempting and Transfusion. Packed with 2,000 mg of fresh, organic pressed ginger, the new flavors bring a REAL ginger twist to the classic beverages, just in time for the warmer weather.
Drinks

Moscow Mule Pale Ale

3.13/5 rDev -9% look: 4 | smell: 4 | taste: 2.5 | feel: 3.25 | overall: 3. I'm rolling all my cans now before cracking them. If you don't, you're a doofus. Actually if you do, you're a doofus. Do what you want, I don't care!. I'm going to sneakily...
Drinks

Flora Indica Launches a Craft-Brewed Amber Ale for Summer 2021

Flora Indica is toasting the British summer with the launch of its very own amber ale. The beer is made exclusively by the Portobello Brewing Company, to complement the bold, intricate flavours of the modern Anglo-Indian menu. Our food review is here. This elegant, yet robust ale has been brewed...
Drinks

Toasted Coconut Ale

Look: 4.25 | smell: 5 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.25 | overall: 4. 12 oz can, no date, into Boiler brandy snifter. Dark porter brown with slight ruby hues at the bottom. Creamy head that nearly fills the glass, so it's probably got a little age on it. Off-white with shades of khaki. Recedes to a finger with no lace sticking.
Drinks

Mason Ale Works

Look: 4.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 4 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4. I’m not sure what’s “Nordic” means but once again “West Coast IPA” snags a few of my hard-earned dollars. 16 oz. can. A lovely golden sunset gives of gentle waves citrus, pine. Very gentle. Faint, even.
Drinks

Gold-Filtered Artisanal Vodkas

Halewood Artisanal Spirits; JJ Whitley range has been expanded to include a unique new limited-edition expression called JJ Whitley Gold Vodka that's filtered through gold silk thread. Distilled in St. Petersburg, Russia, the vodka spirit was created for those who wish to treat themselves, gift someone else or mark a special celebration.
Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK

White Star Ale House Has Reopened Their Kitchen

A restaurant that closed late last year has finally started serving food again!. According to a recent Facebook post, White Star Ale House in downtown Cedar Rapids has reopened their kitchen after closing back in November of 2020. The popular downtown eatery is under new management, and they're in the process of making some big changes., including a new menu and lots of renovations.
Food & Drinks

Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine

Vegan wings, lamb, chicken, and more, Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine offers a little something for everyone. Jasmeet Bansal, executive chef of the Easton restaurant, was in the 69 News kitchen on Friday.
Drinks

Cabin Brewing and Born Colorado Brewing Release #1 Neighbour Sour Ales

CALGARY, AB – Cabin Brewing and Born Colorado Brewing have announced the release of a pair of beers to mark this year’s edition of Neighbour Day, an annual event that “provides the opportunity for Calgarians to celebrate our community spirit, kindness and resilience.”. #1 Neighbour (5.7% abv) is described as...
Drinks

Blonde Breakfast Ale

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. DATE: June 19, 2021... OCCASION: a second beer review on Father's Day eve--a good finish to the day... GLASSWARE: La Fin du Monde tulip.... the tasting is delayed by its incredible froth, poured out in a ratio too great to sip immediately... it sits as an opaque, brooding amber orange body that supports a frothy white head whose resilience is impressive.... bright, yeast, pepper, banana, garden herbs, bubble gum, and hay... overall, a decent allure.... it sips smoothly, a bit grainy, and without fanfare--an easy drink for a summer night.... refreshing, with some accentuation at the teeth...its finish doesn't linger... bubble gum, banana, slight pepper, some toasted bread malts, honey, and some bitterness that makes this a good approximation of the classic Belgians... this is enjoyable and refreshing in its embracing the Belgian profile in an accessible form... I was looking for a beer to enjoy on the hotter days/nights, and this works in that setting--and throughout the summer too...