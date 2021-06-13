Grimm Artisanal Ales

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. DATE: June 19, 2021... OCCASION: a second beer review on Father's Day eve--a good finish to the day... GLASSWARE: La Fin du Monde tulip.... the tasting is delayed by its incredible froth, poured out in a ratio too great to sip immediately... it sits as an opaque, brooding amber orange body that supports a frothy white head whose resilience is impressive.... bright, yeast, pepper, banana, garden herbs, bubble gum, and hay... overall, a decent allure.... it sips smoothly, a bit grainy, and without fanfare--an easy drink for a summer night.... refreshing, with some accentuation at the teeth...its finish doesn't linger... bubble gum, banana, slight pepper, some toasted bread malts, honey, and some bitterness that makes this a good approximation of the classic Belgians... this is enjoyable and refreshing in its embracing the Belgian profile in an accessible form... I was looking for a beer to enjoy on the hotter days/nights, and this works in that setting--and throughout the summer too...