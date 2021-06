Visual arts is not just a subject, it is a way of life. It embodies the way we dress, the hair styles we flaunt, the makeup on our faces, the décor at our weddings, the ambiance of our living rooms, and so much more. The importance of this art form, however, goes beyond aesthetics and has taken its rightful place within classrooms at all levels of the education system. The question is nonetheless, with its practical nature does visual arts stand a chance in online delivery?