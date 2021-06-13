Gruvi Golden Lager

Look: 4.25 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.25 | overall: 3.25. DATE: April 23, 2021... OCCASION: enjoying another Friday after a good week of work... GLASSWARE: Paulaner pokal... pours its thick, snow-white head above a golden (hence, the name) body alive with bubbly effervescence... from a short distance, this looks like a classic import... its aroma is fresh meadow, slight herbal hints, buttery cracker, a bit of perfume, and some metallic ping as well... this sips rather thinly, though it does occupy the palate for a decent amount of time... easy drinking, pleasant and a good companion for late-night snack foods.... the Saaz is apparent, as is the flowery elements, with a light hop presence and an even lighter malt base... the cracker does give it some balance... its flavor doesn't last long, but it does leave a pleasant vibe... this works, evidence the Yuengling folks know how to do lagers.... I will definitely enjoy this as the summer months approach...