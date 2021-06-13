Cancel
Food & Drinks

Gruvi Golden Lager

BeerAdvocate.com
 10 days ago

Look: 4 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 3.75. Pours clear,gold in color with one quarter inch head. Taste is grain, grass and cereal. Crisp, light body, sweet, with high carbonation. This reminds me of Bud Light in a good way. Tastes like real, Crisp lager. Nice summer crusher. Nothing fancy but I have seen this style messed up so much, this is refreshing.

www.beeradvocate.com
Food & Drinks

Renegade Lager

Look: 4 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.5. L:. Pours a very pale straw yellow with a small white head and no lacing on the glass. S:. Sweet grain, a bit of vegetable and a light hop. T:. Grain, a touch of apple, and...
Drinks

Review: 2017 and 2018 Caprio Cellars Eleanor Red Wine

Washington’s Caprio Cellars focuses on Bordeaux varietals. Today we take a look at two vintages of Eleanor, the winery’s flagship bottling and a blend of four of the five major Bordeaux grapes. 2017 Caprio Cellars Eleanor Red Wine Walla Walla Valley – 50% cabernet sauvignon, 28% merlot, 12% malbec, and...
Drinks

Imperial Golden Nugget

Notes: Tis a devilish time for man; an era where the primitive animal reigns supreme. A time where man, who had become far too arrogant, fell from grace. A new emperor takes to the throne - Emperor Penguin. He rules the land with gold plated iron fists, and has but one demand - create the greatest beer in the land. Following the prized recipes of yore, he discovers his holy grail - the golden nugget. Send praise and rejoice with Emperor Penguin’s Imperial Golden Nugget.
Drinks

Yuengling Refreshes Light Low Carb Lager 99

This golden beer offers a best-in-class flavor experience that finishes smooth and clean after each sip with stats that today's consumers expect from their light beer. "With today's demand for low carb and low-calorie beers and a fun-filled summer around the corner, it was the perfect time to push the boundaries of taste with our Light Lager," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We listened to our fans' evolving tastes and responded by refining our Light Lager beer. With this new and improved brew, fans can have it all with low stats without compromising our iconic LAGER taste!"
Recipes

Golden Cashew Cream

Serve Golden Cashew Cream over cooked pasta, use it to dress up a salad, or dip cucumbers in it. Basically, put it on almost everything and you're golden. *Try using kosher, sea salt, or pink Himalayan varieties and adjust to taste preference. In a large bowl, soak cashews in water...
Recipes

Golden Oreo Cheesecake

The most delicious summer dessert! This no bake vanilla cheesecake is filled with crushed golden Oreos and is made in a golden Oreo crust. It is then topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. This easy no bake cheesecake only takes 15 minutes to prepare and is then chilled overnight.
Food & Drinks

Golden Caramel Candy Bars

The Cadbury Caramilk candy bar is being launched by Mondelēz International as anew kind of chocolate indulgence for consumers to try out. The chocolate bar is reportedly a caramelized white chocolate treat that merges the flavor experience of milk chocolate with caramel. This was conceived given the popularity of caramel with the chocolate confectionery market, and will be available for consumers to pick up starting early July at a price point of £1 for 80-gram tablets and 69p for 37-gram single bars.
Drinks

Blindman Brewing Foedered Lager Series Continues with Bohemian Pilsner

LACOMBE, AB – Blindman Brewing has announced the release of the latest in its ongoing series of foeder-aged lager-style beers. Foedered Lager: Bohemian Pilsner (5% abv) is described as follows:. The origins of this beer start in Plzeň, the heart of the Czech Republic. Local Pilsner malt, old world hops...
Drinks

Golden Pilsner

Look: 4.25 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.25 | overall: 3.25. DATE: April 23, 2021... OCCASION: enjoying another Friday after a good week of work... GLASSWARE: Paulaner pokal... pours its thick, snow-white head above a golden (hence, the name) body alive with bubbly effervescence... from a short distance, this looks like a classic import... its aroma is fresh meadow, slight herbal hints, buttery cracker, a bit of perfume, and some metallic ping as well... this sips rather thinly, though it does occupy the palate for a decent amount of time... easy drinking, pleasant and a good companion for late-night snack foods.... the Saaz is apparent, as is the flowery elements, with a light hop presence and an even lighter malt base... the cracker does give it some balance... its flavor doesn't last long, but it does leave a pleasant vibe... this works, evidence the Yuengling folks know how to do lagers.... I will definitely enjoy this as the summer months approach...
Food & Drinks

Japanese-Style Dry Lager

Look: 4 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. Can from Market of Choice. A clear light yellow with a dense white head that falls off leaving nice lacing, this looks solid. The nose is delicate and austere, a blend of crisp, delicate grain, a little rice like sweetness, a very faint hop character and a light fruity note. The palate opens crisp, light, refreshing with puffed rice, a little earth and lemon, zippy with a light carbonic bite from the moderate carbonation. Light lemony sweetness along with a puffed rice character on the finish. Refreshing and quite excellent.
Drinks

Union Bhoys Lager

Biboergosum from Canada (AB) look: 4 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. 500ml glass (a so-called metric pint) at Biera. A brew made in celebration of the Union St-Gilloise Belgian soccer team. This beer appears a hazy, medium banana yellow colour, with two fingers...
Drinks

Boston Beer Company (Samuel Adams)

Look: 4.25 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.5. First enjoyed this wonderful brew at the Jamaica Plain Brewery and boy does this beer make me happy. The beer presents beautifully with an almost amber tint with a bubbly frothy head that drags down the walls of the glass as you drink. The smooth sweet somewhat syrupy beer slides down your throat with ease and then a little bit of a butter bite at the end. At 9.2 abv you’ll be surprised at the smooth and rich taste this beer has. A real treat and exclusive to JP. Would love to see the Arborway be taken to the national stage!
Drinks

The official beer of Letterkenny, Puppers Golden Lager is back

Puppers Golden Lager, inspired by the fictional beer in Crave’s award-winning original comedy series Letterkenny, will be available in Ontario by July 1st, announced today by Mark Montefiore, President, New Metric Media. Made with pale and caramel malts and German Perle hops, Puppers is perfectly in balance between malt and...
Food & Drinks

Chopping Wood - Doppelbock Lager

Look: 4.75 | smell: 4.5 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.5. Decanted from 16 oz (355 ml) can into a Broken Bow nonic glass; canned 03/24/21, code DBK 149. A: Pours a crystal clear, dark copper color with a three finger, foamy, wheat colored head, a full finger of longer term retention, and sticky rings of lacing.
Drinks

Hardywood Fighting Hokie Lager

Got a question for you beer connoisseurs. Mrs. OFH gave me a six pack of this for Father's Day and we had a couple with pizza last night. I don't drink a lot of beer, but when I do, it's usually Sam Adams Boston Lager. I thought this Hardywood tasted more like Miller Lite, so I wasn't impressed. Have any of you tried this Fighting Hokie edition, and if so, what did you think?
Drinks

Starter Guide to Develop Beer Taste

They say beer is an acquired taste, and that’s true for many new beer drinkers. First-timers usually explain that it tastes gross and even moss. But people who have been tasting beer for years admire how flavor notes and colors affect a delicious experience. How can you fill that division?...
Drinks

Beer Alert: Summer Lagers And India Pale Ales

With Memorial Day now well behind us, summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with smart new offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Named One Of The Best Beers Of The Decade (Braddock, PA) – American Craft Beer was recently invited to Pittsburgh to cover its diverse craft beer scene. And it was there that we had our first beer from Brew Gentleman, a brewery founded by two college friends who got serious about beer.
Drinks
The Independent

Prime Day alcohol deals 2021: Best offers on Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack whisky, Aperol Spritz, wine and gin

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has just a few hours left, with more than 2 million deals to be found on everything from Amazon devices and home appliances to fashion, toys, tech, games consoles and more.While many of the best savings are on big-ticket items like Amazon devices, laptops, TVs and coffee machines, another area where you can save big during Prime Day is on alcohol and spirits.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesAmazon may not be the most obvious choice for stocking up on your favourite tipple, but day one of the extravaganza...