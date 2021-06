Look: 3.75 | smell: 2.25 | taste: 1.75 | feel: 3 | overall: 2. Made an account to rate this beer. I am not an expert, nor really an accredited amateur, but I don’t think I’ve ever tasted something so foul and unremarkable at the same time. My first thought upon pouring into a tulip glass was that it looked pretty darn similar to any other Voodoo Ranger (not unexpected, they’re all pretty much riffs on the same theme). My allergies are cranked up right now so I thought I was imagining something when I caught a whiff of sulfur, but upon tasting it, I was shocked. Hop-fruit forward at first blush, but the combination of lasting bitterness with what must be an overexposed malt became what I can only describe as a “Gorgonzola IPA”. I would never buy this again, even if I somehow were victim of a bad batch or something. I don’t know enough about the brewing process to say exactly what went wrong, but this somehow combined both the boring NEIPA profile that Voodoo Ranger can sometimes fall into with a rancid aftertaste. I really hope the rest of you have a better experience, and that mine was a one-off.