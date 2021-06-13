Cancel
Sticky Hands: Crosby Cuts

BeerAdvocate.com
 9 days ago

Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. Poured into a Seattle Beer Week pint glass. Pours a light to medium golden amber with a three finger white head with great retention and thick lacing. Aroma of pale malt with light caramel, citrus and dank hops, berries, lemon, orange and dankness. Flavor follows, with citrus and dank hops, red berries, mixed tropical fruit, tangerine, lemon and dank herbs. Moderately bitter finish with citrus rind and bong water. Medium bodied with light creaminess. The flavor profile leans to the mixed tropical and citrus fruit of NE style IPAs, but adds some nice dank character and finishes with a satisfying bitterness. This is really a winning hop bill with lots of interesting fleeting fruit flavors. One of my favorite varietal series of IPAs and I hope that this one comes back again.

www.beeradvocate.com
#Thebricenator
