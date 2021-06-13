Sticky Hands: Crosby Cuts

Simple, easy and incredibly delicious, this polenta oil olive cake with lemon and rosemary is a real treat for everyone who likes simple and rich taste! I love citrus in just about anything, and in cooking I like pairing it with herbs of the same origin – lemon and rosemary, orange and wild fennel and so on. This cake is an example of just such an aromatic marriage. The texture is moist and vaguely crunchy, the flavor grassy and zingy, fresh and resinous, sweet and slightly sour. It is a sort of cake you never get tired of, no matter how mush you eat. Well…you’ve been warned! Following, you can check the recipe: