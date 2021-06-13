Cancel
Drinks

Twin Elephant Brewing Company

BeerAdvocate.com
 10 days ago

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. Pint on draught at the brewery. I let it warm for about 10 minutes. It pours a hazy, dark orange. The fluffy, eggshell-colored cap dissipated quickly. Its smell features toasted bread, caramel, lite spices, and a whiff of orange/tangerine. The taste opens with dry rye toast and caramel, along with orange marmalade. There is a slight spicy bitterness at the finish. As expected, the mouthfeel is lite and crisp with moderate carbonation, and at 5.4% a second pour is not an issue. Overall, Tufty is okay but a bit bland. I think this was a missed opportunity for Twin Elephant.

www.beeradvocate.com
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Imperial City Brew House

Thehyperduck from Canada (ON) look: 3.5 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. 473 mL can purchased at the brewery; dated May 21 2021 and served slightly chilled. It's worth noting that the "p" in this case stands for pomegranate, rather than passion fruit (which is what was in the actual POG drink).
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Blood Brothers Brewing

Oldcrustie from Canada (BC) look: 1.75 | smell: 1.75 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 4. True to its haze, it does have a NEIPA juicy fruit front, but (thank goodness) that quickly transitions to a solid, clean bitterness with a touch of brett (?) and a hint of pear, with fizzing in the corners of my palate. I would (and will) gladly drink this beer again, however I note comments likening it to a NW IPA. To my mind, a NW IPA combines a solid malt backbone with a piney hop bitterness - Canadian examples are Fat Tug, Greg or Mount Benson. Shumei is a credible beer, but the malt element is totally disguised by the hops and esters, which is fine but, to my mind, is nothing like a NW IPA profile.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Alarmist Brewing

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. Served from the can in a Lagunitas mason jar. As the editor, do I transition to the opening credits with a smash cut or something smoother? Regardless, this stuff pours a clear sunrise brass topped by a finger of fairly white foam. The nose comprises mild grass, mild biscuit, and a hint of honey for good measure. The taste brings in more of the same, the flavors a bit more robust than their aromas, allowing for a rather pleasant helles drinking experience. The body is a hefty light, with a light moderate carbonation and a smooth feel. Overall, a rather nice helles, not necessarily anything I'm going to write home about from Bavaria, but something I could easily see myself crushing several cans of in this dreadful Summer heat.
Drinksbyo.com

Brewing with the Wizard

An imaginary brewer recently said, “When you happen upon Munich malt, brew Märzen!” Never one to turn down sound advice I started planning for a brew and realized there was a minor problem. I have been doing lots of daydreaming since I started working from home on Friday, March 13,...
Drinkstheoutbound.com

Review: Hikers Brew Coffee

I always shy away from calling myself a coffee snob but that’s only because I don’t have enough hair for a man-bun and leather aprons just aren’t my style. I do, however, put a lot of time and effort into making the perfect mug of bean water every morning. For the three years that my wife and I lived in our van, I would wake up and make hand-pump espresso for each of us on a daily basis. That’s 1,095 delicious espressos. Even with our limited space, we traveled with a burr grinder, manual espresso maker, french press, pour-over, and an Aeropress. It wasn’t until just now that I realized that I might have a problem… But I digress.
BeerAdvocate.com

Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing

Look: 4.5 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. Palate Contaminants: peppery pasta and a chocolate chip cookie. Moderately opaque with a really nice amber color. Good amount of very fine white head, as well as a moderate amount of lacing. Pretty much what I think a nice IPA should look like.
BeerAdvocate.com

Wander Brewing

Wander Brewing

Look: 3.25 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.75. Served in 16oz Willi Becher. Poured a lightly cloudy light gold color with an inch of white head that had good retention and lacing, and had bubbles that clung nicely to the sides of the glass.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Structures Brewing

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.75. Served in half-litre mug. Poured a fully murky dark orange color with 3/4 inch of white head that had moderate retention and lacing. A nice wheat base supported a strong yeast scent, with a touch of...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Revolution Brewing

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. This beer pours a cloudy, mostly opaque bright yellow color. A two finger at most, pillowy white foam head appears even with a pretty vigorous pour. Aroma has some light tropical notes - orange, peach and papaya layered over some malt and spelt notes. Just a hint of peppery yeast - but the hops are driving the aroma on this one, not the yeast.
Schaumburg, ILwhattheythink.com

Great Lakes Brewing Company Celebrates INX Can Design Contest Victory

Great Lakes Brewing Company team members celebrate their INX Can Design contest victory. From left to right: Adam Ritterspach, multimedia coordinator; Megan Monsman, graphic designer; Jameson Campbell, creative supervisor; and Marissa DeSantis, brand marketing manager. Schaumburg, Ill. – The team at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland recently received their...
Ocean View, DECape Gazette

SoDel Concepts breaks ground on Ocean View Brewing Company

SoDel Concepts recently broke ground on Ocean View Brewing Company, the hospitality company’s 14th restaurant and second brewpub. The Rehoboth Beach hospitality group plans to open the new brewpub in early 2022. The groundbreaking took place June 3 on the property at the corner of Route 26 and Woodland Avenue...
Indianapolis, INprobrewer.com

20 BBL The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank (5 tanks)

20 BBL The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank (5 tanks) ( $7,500 ) I am selling five 20 bbl The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank, (Approx) 5 ft Diameter x 6 ft Straight Side x 8 ft Overall Lenght, (4) S/S Legs, Related valves, gages and piping included. The pressure rating is 15 psi. There are two CIP balls inside. I will deliver for an additional fee within a reasonable distance. The tanks are located in a warehouse about 30 minutes north of Indianapolis, IN. I am selling the tanks for $7,500 each. I also have a Carbon Steel Tank Stand, 21′ L X 6′ W X 6′ that the tanks can sit on it to save space, or sit under it allowing storage above. I’m asking $1,250 for the stand. If you buy all 5 tanks I will include the stand. They are not perfect, but I think you’ll be happy. Email me for additional pictures. Lagers are back! Don’t miss out.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Trivia Tuesday at True Anomaly Brewing Company (Canceled This Week Only)

Update: The Tuesday, June 8 event has been canceled. But Trivia Tuesday will return to for the rest of June beginning Tuesday, June 15, 2021. True Anomaly Brewing in EaDo hosts a weekly trivia series organized by Booze n’ Query Trivia, featuring four themed rounds (including a round of space trivia, naturally).
Restaurantsaymag.com

Thirsty Thursday: Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company

For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with Russell Tucker, co-owner of Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company. Tucker explains how the business came to be. “Rapp’s Barren was born out of hobbies turned to passions and strangers turned to friends,” he says. “There were a few commonalities that Chris [Gordon, co-owner] and I shared in the early stages of our friendship, but by and large, the one we enjoyed the most was crafting our own beer. We spent many an evening around the old keg-turned-kettle talking about which brews were our favorite and what sort of flavors we would like to capture and sell if we were to one day have a brewery of our own. As we began to let others sample our creations, it became more evident that opening a commercial brewery was inevitable. People loved our beer, and we loved people loving our beer.”
Drinkscanadianbeernews.com

The Establishment Brewing Company Releases We Are Floating In Space Triple IPA

CALGARY, AB – The Establishment Brewing Company has announced the release of a new limited edition ale. This deceptively downy Triple New England IPA does what the style suggests and brings the hops in an astronomically Milky Way. We more than dabbled in saturating products like Incognito which, besides being a definite misnomer, is a liquid concentrate aimed at achieving gratuitous levels of hoppy conspicuousness. Then, as a part of the ongoing game of one-upmanship we’re playing against ourselves, we threw another hop supercharger into the mix in the form of Cryo hops. Cryo is essentially freeze-dried lupulin, and lupulin is essentially the good stuff from the hop cone—AKA the sticky icky of the beer world and a good word to have up your sleeve for your next game of Scrabble.
durhammag.com

Home Brewed

Home Brewed

Our Home Brewed series is back this Father’s Day! Trivia kicks off at 1 pm. Flex your brain muscles while enjoying a truly immaculate selection of beer and the finest Jamaican cuisine in town from Ama’Gees! After trivia, you’ll want to be there for performances from super talented musicians like Tesh and DJ Twenty3. Enjoy an ideal Father’s Day and get back into the groove of hanging out with our Home Brewed series!