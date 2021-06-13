Twin Elephant Brewing Company
Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. Pint on draught at the brewery. I let it warm for about 10 minutes. It pours a hazy, dark orange. The fluffy, eggshell-colored cap dissipated quickly. Its smell features toasted bread, caramel, lite spices, and a whiff of orange/tangerine. The taste opens with dry rye toast and caramel, along with orange marmalade. There is a slight spicy bitterness at the finish. As expected, the mouthfeel is lite and crisp with moderate carbonation, and at 5.4% a second pour is not an issue. Overall, Tufty is okay but a bit bland. I think this was a missed opportunity for Twin Elephant.www.beeradvocate.com